Alacer Gold Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, April 16, 2020 - Alacer Gold Corp. ("Alacer" or the "Corporation") [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] plans to release its first quarter 2020 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis before the Toronto Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, April 30, 2020 (North America).

Rod Antal, Alacer's President and Chief Executive Officer will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (North America Eastern Daylight Time) / Friday, May 1, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

You may listen to the call via webcast at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alacer20200428.html. The conference call presentation will also be available at the link provided prior to the call commencing.

You may participate in the conference call by dialing:

1-800-319-4610 for U.S. and Canada 0808-101-2791 for United Kingdom 1-800-423-528 for Australia 800-930-470 for Hong Kong 800-101-2425 for Singapore 1-604-638-5340 for International toll "Alacer Gold Call" Conference ID

If you are unable to participate in the call, a webcast will be archived until July 1, 2020 and a recording of the call will be available on Alacer's website at www.AlacerGold.com or through replay until Thursday, June 11, 2020 by using passcode 4285# and calling:

1-855-669-9658 for U.S. and Canada 800-984-354 for Australia

The corresponding financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, press release, and presentation will be posted on Alacer's website and on www.SEDAR.com.

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine1 and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow, and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers ("km") southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey's capital city.

Sustainability is of growing importance to all stakeholders, whether they are local communities, local and national governments, our shareholders, or our employees. We are committed to honest and open disclosure and continuous improvement.

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Gold Mine is currently processing ore through two producing plants.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the discovery of Çakmaktepe, the Ardich deposit2, and the Çöpler Saddle3 prospect. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production into the future and additional sulfide resources to extend production from the sulfide plant. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues at a number of highly prospective exploration targets.

The successful commissioning of the sulfide plant and the exploration successes have provided the business with a number of exceptional growth and development opportunities. An updated Çöpler District Technical Report is planned to be issued in 2020, updating the performance expectations of the installed assets and defining the growth and development pathways.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") trade. Alacer owns an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Anagold"), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Lidya Mining").

