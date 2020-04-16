BWR Exploration Inc. grants Stock Options

TORONTO, April 16, 2020 - BWR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:BWR) (“BWR” and or the “Corporation”) announces that pursuant to BWR’s stock option plan 1,450,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.05 were granted to the Officers, Directors and Consultants to the Corporation. The stock options granted vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of five years from date of grant.
There are currently 79,622,461 shares issued in BWR.
Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For information about BWR Exploration Inc. please visit our website:
http://www.bwrexploration.com or call/email:
Neil Novak, P.Geo., President, CEO & Director, BWR Exploration Inc. 82 Richmond St. E Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 Office (416) 848 6866 nnovak@bwrexploration.com
For additional information regarding BWR please contact:
Carl Desjardins, Paradox Investor Services Inc. Cell: 514-618-4477 carldesjardins@paradox-pr.ca
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!