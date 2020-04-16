BWR Exploration Inc. grants Stock Options

TORONTO, April 16, 2020 - BWR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:BWR) (“BWR” and or the “Corporation”) announces that pursuant to BWR’s stock option plan 1,450,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.05 were granted to the Officers, Directors and Consultants to the Corporation. The stock options granted vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of five years from date of grant.



There are currently 79,622,461 shares issued in BWR.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

