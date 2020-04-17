Sayona Mining Ltd: Investor Webinar - Expansion Strategy

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF)invites investors to learn more about the Company's exciting expansion plans and long-term strategy at a webinar planned for next Monday, 20 April 2020 at 9am AEST.
Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch will outline the Company's current growth plans and vision to become a leading producer, amid its bid for North American Lithium and growth of the lithium-ion battery market in North America and globally.
Sayona Quebec CEO, Guy Laliberte will also participate, providing the latest update direct from Quebec on its support for the battery minerals sector.
Attendees may submit questions to management during registration or via the webcast. A recording will also be made available following the event on the Company's website.
Webinar Details
Time: 9am AEST Monday, 20 April 2020 (7pm Sunday, 19 April 2020 Montreal time)
RSVP: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7660857568417472523 Dial-in Numbers: Australia +61 3 8488 8990 Canada +1 (647) 497 9385 United States +1 (562) 247 8421 Access Code: 989-265-657
For any questions concerning the webinar, please email info@sayonamining.com.au or phone +61 (7) 3369 7058.
About Sayona Mining Ltd:
Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
