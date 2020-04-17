Corporate Presentation Uranium Vision 2020

PERTH, April 17, 2020 - Bannerman Resources Ltd. (ASX:BMN, OTCQB:BNNLF, NSX:BMN) (“Bannerman” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an updated Corporate Presentation.

Uranium market overview in light of COVID-19 and increasing spot price

Demand: solid growth trajectory

Supply: Deficits, Disruption and Depletion

Geopolitical implications, in particular for China





Bannerman ideally positioned for a bull run

? Long track record in uranium

? Sector-leading valuation leverage to a uranium price correction

? Etango is the largest unaligned uranium project with a DFS

? Etango is the most advanced uranium asset not in construction

? Etango has low technical risk in the world’s premier uranium jurisdiction

? The team to deliver value to shareholders

Bannerman’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Brandon Munro, said, “Bannerman is ideally positioned to withstand the current global market uncertainties, yet react positively to improvements in the uranium market as COVID-19 uranium supply disruption continues or expands. We have a strong cash balance, low cash burn and an advanced, permitted project – a combination that provides both extended operating runway without the need for additional capital and market-leading leverage to positive uranium dynamics.”

This announcement was authorised to be issued by the Managing Director.

