Corporate Presentation Uranium Vision 2020

PERTH, April 17, 2020 - Bannerman Resources Ltd. (ASX:BMN, OTCQB:BNNLF, NSX:BMN) (“Bannerman” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an updated Corporate Presentation.
HIGHLIGHTS
Uranium market overview in light of COVID-19 and increasing spot price ? Demand: solid growth trajectory ? Supply: Deficits, Disruption and Depletion ? Geopolitical implications, in particular for China
Bannerman ideally positioned for a bull run ? Long track record in uranium ? Sector-leading valuation leverage to a uranium price correction ? Etango is the largest unaligned uranium project with a DFS ? Etango is the most advanced uranium asset not in construction ? Etango has low technical risk in the world’s premier uranium jurisdiction ? The team to deliver value to shareholders
Bannerman’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Brandon Munro, said, “Bannerman is ideally positioned to withstand the current global market uncertainties, yet react positively to improvements in the uranium market as COVID-19 uranium supply disruption continues or expands. We have a strong cash balance, low cash burn and an advanced, permitted project – a combination that provides both extended operating runway without the need for additional capital and market-leading leverage to positive uranium dynamics.”
This announcement was authorised to be issued by the Managing Director. For further information please contact:
Brandon Munro Chief Executive Officer Perth, Western Australia Tel: +61 (8) 9381 1436 info@bannermanresources.com.au
Rob Orr Company Secretary Perth, Western Australia Tel: +61 (8) 9381 1436 info@bannermanresources.com.au
Michael Vaughan (Media) Fivemark Partners Perth, Western Australia Tel: +61 422 602 720 michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au
