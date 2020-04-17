Vior Provides a Corporate Message to Shareholders

MONTREAL, April 17, 2020 - SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) - Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO is pleased to provide a brief shareholder message and update during this Covid-19 crisis:

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is creating a challenge that none of us could have imagined over a month ago. I am reaching out at this time to communicate with you as we navigate this situation together.

In keeping with the health and safety guidelines set out by our Provincial, Federal and State government authorities, Vior, like most businesses, has transitioned its staff to working remotely from home and remains largely fully operational.

Given the volatility and uncertainty that has gripped financial markets and the economy, we feel confident in the strong fundamentals underpinning the precious metals sector. Gold typically performs very well during times of crisis and uncertainty and when central bank policies promote a low or real negative interest rate environment.

The Vior team is looking to take advantage of this period by actively reviewing several projects that could potentially enhance its portfolio. Also, Vior is in a strong working capital position and has access to additional capital should a promising project opportunity present itself.

As our partners continue to advance several projects in Nevada and Quebec, we see significant potential for one or more gold discoveries in the next year where potential value creation in Vior could occur. Vior's strategic investment of 9.9% in privately held Ridgeline Minerals Corp. should continue to be the focus of a mid 2020 IPO and the advancement of all three of their highly prospective Carlin-type gold projects in the world-class Carlin and Battle Mountain-Eureka trends of Nevada.

We are confident that this pandemic and the negative impact that it is inflicting on our health, economy and way of life will soon pass and that Vior will weather the storm and emerge stronger and more successful than ever.

In addition to this shareholder message, Vior wishes to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services to the Corporation (the "Engagement").

ITG will trade shares of Vior on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSV-V") in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX-V and other applicable legislation with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the common shares of the Corporation. The capital used for the market-making activities will be provided by ITG.

Under the terms of the Engagement, ITG will receive $5,000 per month, payable monthly by the Corporation. The Engagement is effective as of March 15, 2020 and has an initial term of three months. Thereafter, the Engagement will automatically renew for successive one (1) month terms until terminated by either party upon a thirty (30) day prior written notice. There are no performance factors contained under the Engagement nor will ITG receive shares or options as compensation.

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ontario that provides a wide range of financial and investment services and is registered with the TSX, TSX-V and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

About Independent Trading Group Inc.

ITG specializes in market maintenance services and has been providing market maintenance services to companies ranging from TSXV listed companies to certain of Canada's largest publicly traded companies for over 20 years. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), and is a member of all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. For further information on ITG please contact (416) 583-5987 or info@itg84.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

Tel.: 613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Website: www.vior.ca

SEDAR: Société d'exploration minière Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Vior's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Vior from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Société d'exploration minière Vior Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585513/Vior-Provides-a-Corporate-Message-to-Shareholders