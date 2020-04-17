Tower Resources Applies for Amendment to Terms of Warrants

Vancouver, April 17, 2020 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") announces that it has made application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the term of 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued under the Company's private placement of units completed on May 8, 2019. The Warrants that are the subject of the application have an exercise price of $0.10 per common share and are set to expire on May 8, 2020. Insiders of the Company hold 12.8% of the Warrants. The Company has applied for consent to extend the term of the Warrants from twelve months (12) to twenty-four months (24) from the date of original issuance of the Warrants in accordance with Exchange policies.
About Tower Resources
Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines, the Nechako gold project near New Gold's Blackwater project and the More Creek gold project in the Golden Triangle area of Northern British Columbia.
