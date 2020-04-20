Lithium Chile Closes Mineral Property Transaction

CALGARY, April 20, 2020 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile") is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange Inc. approval for its previously announced transaction with Kairos Metals Inc. ("Kairos") to reacquire a prospective gold, silver & copper property package (press release dated March 5, 2020). As a result, the transaction was closed on April 18, 2020.

As a result of the closing of the Kairos transaction, the previously announced option agreement with Inform Resource Corp. (press release dated April 8, 2020) on the Apolo and San Carron properties can now proceed.

Steve Cochrane, President and CEO of Lithium Chile, commented that "We are extremely pleased to have closed on our property reacquisition from Kairos. This now allows for our option agreement with Inform Resource Corp. to proceed while we continue to pursue additional joint venture opportunities on the remainder of our gold, silver and copper property portfolio".

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 162,616 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

Lithium Chile now also owns 5 properties that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. The Apolo and Sancarron properties lie within the core of the El Indo Gold belt noted for it's multi-million-ounce gold deposits.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-QB under the symbol "LTMCF".

