Awalé Resources Company Update

VANCOUVER, April 20, 2020 - Awalé Resources Ltd. ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) reports:

In light of developments regarding COVID-19 Côte d'Ivoire has implemented internal control measures in an attempt to contain and minimize transmission.

In the interest of safety and wellbeing of its employees and their respective families, the Company has temporarily wound back planned drilling and field programs and has implemented new protocols and operating procedures. The company is working with local staff to re-establish planned work programs in a safe working environment. Furthermore, costs have been reduced with cash contribution from all salaried employees to assist in getting through this difficult unknown period. This loyalty is commendable as these efforts help ensure the team remains fully employed, until a normalizing of conditions in the field can be achieved.

On a positive note we have soil and auger geochemistry samples still to be received from both the Odienné Empire gold discovery and Bondoukou targets. Refining drill and exploration targets from this data will ensure the company rapidly gains momentum for drilling and target refinement at Odienné and Bondoukou as soon as conditions allow for us to get on the ground. In the interim our project sites remain secure and are continually monitored.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED.

"Glen Parsons"

Glen Parsons, President and CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Cautionary Statement

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

