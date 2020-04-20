Royal Road to Resume Exploration Work in Colombia: Colombian National Mining Authority Lifts Operating Restrictions for Mineral Exploration Subject to COVID-19 Guidelines

Toronto, April 20, 2020 - Royal Road Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces that by way of Government Circular 4011 issued by the Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy on April the 17th, it has been notified that mineral exploration work may now continue in Colombia, subject to the Company complying with certain national health authority guidelines pertaining to the management and mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has filed operating protocols relating to these guidelines with national authorities in Colombia, has published them on the home page of its corporate web site and is currently supplementing them, where deemed fit, with additional obligations and guidance under the Company's commitment to IFC (World Bank Group) Performance Standards.

"This is welcome news from the Colombian authorities but we recognize that it comes with caution and expectation," said Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "We intend to meet and exceed national health authority guidelines and aim to ensure that local government and local communities are fully-informed and supportive of our plans to continue our exploration activities. We would like to take this opportunity to recognize and extend our gratitude to the Colombian Mining Chamber for their tireless work in facilitating meaningful engagement on this important issue."

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") including statements relating to Government Circular 4011 and those describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, or with respect to Government Circular 4011 and activities contemplated thereby, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, community approvals and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, those related to Government Circular 4011, the Company and the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of Government Circular 4011 and the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, community approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and, in part, on information provided to the Company by Colombian regulators and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.



