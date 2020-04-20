First Quantum Announces Change to Virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 20, 2020 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: “FM”) announces that, due to the ongoing health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, it will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a virtual-only format, at the same time and on the same date as planned, being May 7, 2020 at 09:30 a.m. (EDT).



In response to the recent public health measures enacted by the federal and provincial governments, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of its employees, shareholders, communities and other stakeholders, the decision has been made to hold the Meeting as a virtual-only meeting. The Company will not hold an in-person meeting as previously communicated in the Notice of Meeting dated March 11, 2020 that was sent to shareholders and filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Instead, the Meeting will be hosted in a virtual-only format that will be conducted via live audio webcast. This format will provide shareholders with an equal opportunity to participate at the meeting and engage with management as well as other shareholders and stakeholders, regardless of their geographic location. In order to access the webcast meeting platform, participants will need an Internet-connected device, such as a laptop, computer, tablet or cellphone. Shareholders will no longer be able to attend the Meeting in person.

Shareholders can access the Meeting by logging in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/286180665. For additional details on how to register proxyholders and login to attend and vote at the Meeting, please refer to the instructions provided below under “Virtual Meeting Instructions”.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders (being shareholders who hold their voting shares through a broker, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests, but will not be able to vote or submit questions at the Meeting. If you are a non-registered (beneficial) shareholder and wish to attend the Meeting and exercise your rights, you should carefully follow the instructions set out on your voting information form and in the management information circular dated March 11, 2020 relating to the Meeting (the “Circular”), in order to appoint and register yourself as proxy.

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, shareholders are strongly encouraged to provide voting instructions in advance by completing the proxy form or voting instruction form that were sent to shareholders and filed on SEDAR on March 30, 2020. Detailed instructions on how to complete and return a proxy or voting instruction form by mail, fax or e-mail are provided starting on page 3 of the Circular. To be effective, the completed proxy form or voting instruction form must be deposited with our transfer agent and registrar, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (“Computershare”), at any time prior to 09:30 a.m. (EDT) on May 5, 2020. Additionally, shareholders may provide voting instructions in advance by voting online or using the toll-free telephone number set out on the proxy form or voting instruction form. Shareholders who have any questions should contact the Company’s strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, The Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free within North America) or 416-304-0211 (calls outside North America) or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com.

Virtual Meeting Instructions

General

The Circular was delivered to shareholders by notice and access and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company’s website at https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx.

The timing and process for voting by proxy remains as described in the Circular, and shareholders may still vote by submitting their proxy form or voting information form as described in the forms and the Circular. The Circular, proxy form and voting information form will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual-only meeting format.

Before the Meeting

You should complete the following steps (as applicable) before the date of the Meeting:

Shareholders that have duly appointed a proxyholder must register their proxyholder at www.computershare.com/firstquantum.



Note: Registering your proxyholder is an additional step to be completed AFTER you have submitted your proxy form or voting information form. This includes (i) registered shareholders who have duly appointed another person as proxyholder, and (ii) non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have duly appointed themselves or another person as proxyholder. Failure to register your proxyholder before 09:30 a.m. (EDT) on May 5, 2020 will result in the proxyholder not receiving the login credentials that are required for them to vote and ask questions at the Meeting. Registered shareholders who wish to attend the meeting themselves do not need to register a proxyholder, and can use the control number provided on their proxy form.

Check that your browser for whichever device you are using is compatible. Visit https://web.lumiagm.com/286180665 on your smartphone, tablet or computer. You will need the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge or Firefox.



You will need the following information to access the Meeting online:



Meeting ID: 286-180-665





Password: quantum2020



To log in to the Meeting, you will need the following:



If you are a registered shareholder: The 15-digit control number contained in your proxy form provided by Computershare, which is your user name for the Meeting.





If you are an appointed proxyholder: The user name provided to you by Computershare via email (provided your appointment has been registered in accordance with Step 1 above).

Attending the Meeting

To attend the Meeting, complete the following steps on the day of the Meeting:

Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/286180665. To proceed to the Meeting you will need to read and accept the terms and conditions.



If you are a registered shareholder:



Select “I have a login”





Enter your 15-digit control number contained in your proxy form or in the email notification you received





Enter the password: quantum2020 (case sensitive)



Note: If as a registered shareholder you are using your 15-digit control number to log in to the Meeting and you accept the terms and conditions, you will be provided the opportunity to vote by online ballot on the matters put forth at the Meeting. If you have already voted by proxy and you vote again by online ballot during the Meeting, your online vote during the Meeting will revoke your previously submitted proxy. However, in such a case, you will still be provided the opportunity to vote by online ballot on the matters put forth at the Meeting. If you have already voted by proxy and DO NOT wish to revoke your previously submitted proxy, do not vote again by online ballot during the Meeting or log in to the Meeting as a guest instead (see Step 4 below).

If you are a duly appointed proxyholder of a registered or non-registered (beneficial) shareholder:



Select “I have a login”





Enter your meeting-specific user name (provided to you by Computershare via email after your appointment was registered)





Enter the password: quantum2020 (case sensitive)



If you are a guest:



Select “I am a guest”





Complete the online form

It is your responsibility to ensure internet connectivity for the duration of the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. You should allow ample time to login to the Meeting online before it begins, and we recommend that you login at least one hour before the Meeting starts.

Voting at the Meeting

You have two ways to vote your shares at the Meeting:

Prior to the Meeting by submitting your proxy form or voting information form as per the instructions indicated in the Circular and on the applicable form; or



For shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders with the ability to vote at the Meeting, during the Meeting by online ballot through the live webcast platform. Once you login to the virtual Meeting, any voting ballots will be prompted automatically for your vote.

The change to a virtual-only format will not impact the ability to vote in advance of the Meeting, and the Company encourages shareholders to vote prior to the Meeting.

Guests (including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves or another person as proxyholder) can login to the Meeting and listen to the live audio webcast, but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting.

Further Information

For additional instruction regarding the virtual meeting platform and the navigation thereof, please consult the “AGM Guide for Virtual Meeting” available at https://s24.q4cdn.com/617706469/files/doc_downloads/2019-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-materials/03/AGM-Guide-for-Virtual-Meeting.pdf.

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President

Tel: +44 7802 721663 Fax: +44 140 327 3494

E-Mail: info@fqml.com