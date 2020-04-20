Menü Artikel
Annual General Meeting, April 28, 2020

22:32 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, April 20, 2020 - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corp. (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that the Information Circular and all proxy-related materials have been sent to all registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) to be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

As permitted by the Company’s Articles, and in accordance with the recommendations of public health officials, the Company will not hold a physical meeting, but will now hold the Meeting by conference telephone and by video conferencing.

Registered shareholders and proxy holders are invited to attend the meeting as follows:

1. Audio Conference
Toll-Free 1-800-901-0218. You will be connected to the Bennett Jones Conference Centre (Company counsel).
Passcode 373 918 3066
2. Video Conference
Please contact Computershare, Attention: Francesca Power, Relationship Manager, at Francesca.Power@computershare.com to confirm your eligibility to vote and to give your email address in order to receive an invitation to attend the Meeting.

The conference facilities will be open starting at 09:45 Pacific Daylight Time on April 28, 2020, in order for registered shareholders and proxy holders to register with Computershare’s representative, who will be acting as the scrutineer for the Meeting.

The Company looks forward to hosting the Meeting and wishes all shareholders the best of health in these unprecedented times.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

Goldcliff Resource Corp.

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.


