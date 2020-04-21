Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date For First Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results

TORONTO, April 21, 2020 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its first quarter 2020 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis after market close on May 12, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter operating and financial results at 9:00 am EDT on May 13, 2020.

Toll Free (North America): 1-888-231-8191 International: 1-647-427-7450 Conference ID: 1002839 Webcast: www.argonautgold.com

Toll Free Replay Call (North America): 1-855-859-2056 International Replay Call: 1-416-849-0833

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 pm EDT on May 13, 2020 until 11:59 pm EDT on May 19, 2020.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration projects include the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company continues to hold the San Antonio advanced exploration project in Baja California Sur, Mexico and several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

