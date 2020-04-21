Max Resource Reports Involvement of AGH-UST, Dept. of Economic Geology, Krakow, Poland, to Study its CESAR Sediment Hosted Cu-Ag Project, NE Colombia

Vancouver, April 21, 2020 - Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC: MXROF) (FSE: M1D2) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to report the involvement of the University of Science and Technology ("AGH-UST"), Faculty of Geology, Geophysics and Environmental Protection, Department of Economic Geology ("AGH"), Krakow, Poland in a study of the sediment-hosted copper-silver mineralization of the CESAR project, located 420-km north of Bogota, in NE Colombia.

Max has dispatched surface rock samples extracted from the CESAR stratabound copper-silver mineralized horizons to AGH. From these samples, AGH will conduct various mineralogical and geochemical studies.

AGH Professors and teaching staff have a long history of cooperation with KGHM Polska Miedz ("KGHM"), the largest copper producer in Europe and the worlds largest silver producer. AGH will leverage their extensive knowledge of KGHM's world renowned Kupferschiefer sediment-hosted copper-silver deposits in Poland, on the academic study of CESAR.

Max and AGH agreed that results from the study on CESAR may be used for public presentations and scientific papers. In addition, discussion have commenced with respect to an AGH M.Sc. student focusing their thesis on selected material sent from the CESAR project.

AGH-UST in Krakow, Poland has a distinguished history and a deep understanding of sediment-hosted copper-silver deposits, due to their extensive work with Kupferschiefer, established in Poland as a world-class producer of copper and silver since 1968, also producing, gold, palladium, platinum and rhenium as by-products.

"We anticipate the scientific team from the Department of Economic Geology will play a significant role in identifying the similarities with Kupferschiefer and unlocking the ultimate potential of CESAR," Max CEO, Brett Matich, commented.

"Max's CESAR project in Colombia provides for significant exposure to both copper and silver, and notably silver has increased from a low of $11.74 per ounce in March to a high of $16.06 in April," Mr. Matich concluded.

Max cautions investors that mineralization at Kupferscheifer is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization at CESAR.

CESAR Copper-Silver Project

Wholly-owned CESAR project in north east Colombia lies within Jurassic sediments and volcaniclastics that extend the length of northern South America. These Jurassic rocks also host significant stratabound copper-silver mineralization in both Ecuador and Peru. CESAR lies along a historic 120-km copper-silver belt within a major oil-gas and coal mining district. The region has excellent infrastructure, shipping ports, airports, townships, railways and roadways.

Early success includes:

The AM North discovery consisting of a 1.8km horizon open along strike, down and up dip; values of 24.8% copper + 230 g/t silver over a 4m by 1m rock chip horizon and 1.8-km along strike to the east, returned 10.4% copper + 88 g/t silver over 1m interval;

The AM South discovery, located 40-km SSW along the same mineralized trend, consists of open-ended mineralized horizons totaling over 5-km of strike, returned rock chip highlight values of 5.4% copper and 63 g/t silver from 0.1 to 25-metre intervals.

Max's exploration strategy is to unlock the potential of the CESAR district as a significant copper and silver region.

EBAY Palladium Platinum Project

EBAY Palladium Project (EBAY) is located 30-km SE of Matagami in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, Canada, is underlain by the Archean Bell River Complex, a layered mafic intrusion measuring 65-km by 15-km and 5-km thick.

Highlight exploration between 2000 to 2008 returned: 4.9 g/t palladium-platinum from a 4 to 5-metre wide zone; 3.0 g/t palladium + 1.4 g/t platinum + 0.12 rhodium in 2005; 2.5 g/t palladium-platinum from a newly discovered 500m long zone in 2006; all consisting of blast pit grab sampling. The Company cautions investors that grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization.

The EBAY PGE reef-type discovery was the result of drilling in 2006 successfully intersecting 1.9 g/t palladium-platinum over 3.0m from 80.5m to 83.5m. Further drilling identified a new zone comprising 600m of strike, 120m deep, 6.7m to 31.1m wide, open in all directions, with highlight values of 2.5 g/t palladium-platinum. Subsequent aero-magnetic survey extended the target zone to 4.8-km of strike (news release March 25, 2020). Max is planning an exploration and drilling program.

Choco Platinum Gold Project

CHOCO Platinum Gold Project is located 120-km SW of Medellin Colombia, within a district with historical production of 1.0Mozs of platinum and 1.5Mozs of gold (1906-1990) by Choco Pacific Mining. Compilation of historical records revealed the potential for related PGE's particularly palladium and rhodium. In addition, recent field work in 2019 by Max resulted in concentrate values of 114 g/t platinum and 341 g/t gold (news release April 16, 2019).

Source: R.J. Fletcher and Associates (2011) Review of Gold and Platinum Exploration and Production in Choco Province Colombia Part 3. Private Report for Condo to Platinum NL.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max is a mineral exploration company with a successful management team, focused on advancing both its copper, silver and precious metals landholdings in the rich mineral belts of Colombia, and it's EBAY Palladium-Platinum landholdings in Quebec, Canada. Each of these has potential for the discovery of large-scale mineral deposits that can attract major partners.

Tim Henneberry, P Geo (British Columbia), a member of the Max Resource Advisory Board, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the Company.

For more information visit: https://www.maxresource.com/

For additional information contact:

Max Resource Corp.

Tim McNulty

E: info@maxresource.com

T: (604) 290-8100

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54682