Black Tusk Resources PGE Highway/Palladium Project Update

VANCOUVER, April 21, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTCPINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to provide an update of ongoing work on their newly acquired PGE projects. Earlier this month Black Tusk announced the acquisition of two Platinum Group Element (PGE) properties in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The properties were acquired directly by the company through the Quebec staking process. Both properties were staked to cover geological and geophysical features that are interpreted as being conducive to PGE deposition.

The company's geological crew has been undertaking data compilation for the two properties. The results of this work for both properties will be provided in more detail in the following weeks.

The PG Highway property has had an additional claim accepted from the original staking summarized in the April 15 news release. The property is now comprised of 12 claims totalling 651.78 hectares. The claims are located along Highway 397, 22 Km north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The PG Highway property adjoins claims that cover the Lynx and La Tour PGE mineral showings.

Table 1 - PG HIGHWAY PROPERTY CLAIMS



Table 2 - HISTORIC DRILL HOLES

Drill Hole id Company Year East North Azimuth Dip 8712-1 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC. 1988 304631 5352374 10 45 8712-2 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC. 1988 304849 5352280 10 45 8712-3 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC. 1988 304678 5352365 10 45 8712-4 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC. 1988 304857 5351819 10 45 8712-5 EXPLORATION LOUPHIOR INC. 1988 304649 5351860 10 45 DDH-F-G-1-78 HUDBAY MINING LTD 1978 305032 5352353 47 45

The Black Tusk geological crew interpret the geological setting and regional geophysical signatures to be conducive to Palladium/PGE mineralization. High magnetics related to magnetite-bearing mafic rocks have been mapped within the claims, and can be targeted for further work.

The Lynx showing is located approximately 3.5 Km north of the PG Highway property. At the Lynx, selected samples returned grades up to 1,895 ppb combined platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd). The two best results returned 1,365 ppb Pd and 530 ppb Pt (sample 828583) and 1050 ppb Pd and 340 ppb Pt (sample 828575) (assessment report GM 61266). The La Tour showing is located 300 metres east of the Lynx. At the La Tour showing, samples returned up to 5,139 ppb Pd and 1589 ppb Pt (GM 60468 and GM 61303). The reader is cautioned that results obtained on adjoining properties are not necessarily indicative of potential for similar results on the Black Tusk - PG Highway claims.

Black Tusk will continue data compilation for both of their PGE properties, the PG Highway and the Lorrain. Both projects are located in areas that have strong history for mineral exploration and development. The PG Highway Project is located in close proximity to Black Tusk Resources McKenzie East Gold Project, where exploration programs including diamond drilling are planned for 2020.

Both of the newly acquired PGE properties of Black Tusk are readily accessible on major highways. The company plans to compile all available information for these two projects in order to plan future exploration. Data compilation and GIS plotting is expected to be completed in the following weeks.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Figure 1 - Google Earth image with locations of Black Tusk PGE properties

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586087/Black-Tusk-Resources-PGE-HighwayPalladium-Project-Update