QMC Irgon Lithium Mine Project Update

Vancouver, April 21, 2020 - QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSXV: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC Pink: QMCQF) ("QMC" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update. The Company has had recent discussions with Sinomine Group Co., Ltd. ("Sinomine") to process spodumene material from the Irgon Lithium Mine Property at the TANCO plant. The TANCO plant is easily accessible, located approximately 20km directly south of the Irgon Lithium Mine Property via Highway 314. Processing of material at the TANCO plant would eliminate the requirement for a concentrator. Sinomine personnel from China have indicated that they would like to visit the Irgon Mine Property as part of their due diligence accompanied by their local management. Discussions were productive and remain on-going. During August 2019, Sinomine signed a memorandum of understanding to process spodumene material from the Thomson Brothers Lithium Project in northern Manitoba, located approximately 950km northwest by rail.

QMC would like to thank Sinomine Resource Group and their subsidiary TANCO for providing the company access to the historic drill core from TANCO's 1978 drill program. At that time, a total of 22 drill holes were drilled on the Central and Mapetre pegmatite dikes which are now located within the Irgon property. The re-assayed core confirmed additional spodumene material can be supplied from the Central and Mapetre dikes for processing. The best Mapetre Dike intersection QMC received from the re-assay of the TANCO core was 0.32% Li 2 O over 16.61 metres, including 0.52% Li 2 O over 8.69 metres. The best intersection from the Central Dike was 1.28% over 3.81 metres, including 2.97% Li 2 O over 1.22 metres. Two additional sample intervals from drill holes on the Central Dike re-assayed 1.50% over 1.52 metres and 1.04% over 1.52 metres. These results demonstrate that there is significant exploration potential for the Irgon Property to host other large, spodumene-bearing pegmatite dikes, in addition to the Irgon Dike, as the Central and Mapetre Dikes are located on opposite ends of a completely unevaluated, 1,100-metre (3,600-foot) long, 100-metre (328-foot) to 350-metre (1,148-foot) wide lithium geochemical soil anomaly.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bruce E. Goad, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal resource properties of merit. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine Project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company's properties are located in Manitoba.

