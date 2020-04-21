Western Magnesium Provides Corporate Update

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:M1V) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is happy to announce that it has engaged an international real estate company to secure a facility for the sole purpose of advancing its Research & Development program. This site is a standalone facility that will begin operations by the end of July 2020 to develop the technical information required for our commercialized pilot plant in order to meet our target of producing magnesium metal by the end of 2020.

Our extensive and comprehensive Research & Development schedule will be carried out concurrently with operational activities that include feed material prep & optimization as well as building & running of the commercialized pilot plant.

Under the supervision of Mr. Robert Odle, Chief Process Engineer and Mr. Paul Sauve, VP Operations, the current phase of research is focused on optimizing the reactor feed material to ensure a safe and efficient continuous operation of the pilot plant. The bulk of current global magnesium production is based on various types of batch processing systems, while Western Magnesium is innovating then optimizing a continuous & efficient processing system that will be one of the key competitive advantages for our company. The Research & Development team has already started producing feed material at various component ratios to determine the optimal composition and shape to meet our objectives. The team will take samples through various sets of tests to confirm material flow dynamics.

Western Magnesium is encouraged by the Research & Development's achievements thus far and is optimistic that it will not only stay on schedule but also be able to deliver on its milestones based on the operational plan that is in place. As the team continues to forge ahead towards its strategic markers, the company will update shareholders on a timely basis.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Company Contact David Melles dmelles@westmagcorp.com 604-423-2709 Media Contact Katie Kennedy katiek@gregoryfca.com 610-228-2128

