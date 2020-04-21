PolyMet seeks state Supreme Court review of lower court air permit ruling

Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp. (together “PolyMet” or the “company”) TSX: POM; NYSE American: PLM, today filed a Petition for Review to the Minnesota Supreme Court seeking to overturn a state Court of Appeals ruling March 23, that remanded the company’s air permit to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

PolyMet is seeking Supreme Court review to clarify when a court of appeals can require an agency to make additional findings and whether it can presume without evidence that an agency will not enforce its permits. “The Court of Appeals’ decision creates regulatory uncertainty that could have far-reaching, negative implications for businesses seeking permits in the state,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO.

This is the second petition the company has made to the Supreme Court to review a Court of Appeals’ decision. The Supreme Court on March 25 granted petitions for review from both PolyMet and the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) on a ruling from the lower court remanding the Permit to Mine and dam safety permits to the DNR.

Cherry said the company remains determined and confident that it will advance its copper-nickel-precious metal mine on the Iron Range, creating more than 1,000 direct and spinoff jobs and approximately two million hours of construction labor. “It’s one way Minnesota can meaningfully contribute to climate change solutions by furnishing the copper, nickel, cobalt and other metals that are so critical to the manufacture of renewable energy technologies such as solar arrays and wind turbines, and electric vehicles,” he said.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (www.polymetmining.com) is a publicly traded mine development company that owns 100% of Poly Met Mining, Inc. (together “PolyMet” or the “company”), a Minnesota corporation that controls 100% of the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body through a long-term lease. The project features significant assets including the deposit itself and infrastructure including existing rail, roads and utilities that connect the ore body to the plant site approximately seven rail miles away. The project is located in the established mining district of the Mesabi Iron Range in northeastern Minnesota. Poly Met Mining, Inc. has completed its Definitive Feasibility Study and received permits that provide authorization to build and operate an open pit mine and associated processing facilities. The permits, however, are the subject of ongoing litigation. NorthMet will take advantage of the region’s established supplier network and skilled workforce, is expected to require approximately two million hours of construction labor, will create approximately 360 long-term jobs directly, and generate a level of activity that will have a significant multiplier effect in the local economy.

