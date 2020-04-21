Frontier Lithium awarded 2019 Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the year

SUDBURY, ON, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to receive discovery of the year award from the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association ("NWOPA").

"This company was able to put together a really exciting project and resource within 14 months of discovery...It's quite large, and the grade is quite high," said Robert Cundari who chairs the NWOPA's awards committee. He added "Frontier made the discovery in a type of pegmatite (igneous rock) that is very rare, and quickly defined quite a considerable deposit."

"We'd like to thank the committee for this honour as well as congratulate our exploration team and the supporting First Nations partners at the PAK Lithium Project," commented Garth Drever, Vice President Exploration of Frontier Lithium.

"This appreciated recognition highlights an emerging premium lithium-metal district in the Great Lakes region of northern Ontario," commented Trevor Walker, President and CEO of Frontier Lithium. "The resource growth on our project is timely as Canada and the United States have recently announced the finalization of the Canada-U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration when North American's are struggling and seeking to bring supply chains home."

The Spark Pegmatite Discovery Timeline;

September 2018, Frontier Lithium geologist identified the Spark Pegmatite while traversing a high priority target and immediately conducted channel sampling prior to winter freeze-up

January 2019, Frontier Lithium received significant results from the Spark pegmatite 236 m of channel samples at an average grade of 1.91% Li 2 O - January 17, 2019 news release

O - January 17, 2019 news release Frontier completed two diamond drill programs on the Spark Pegmatite over eight holes in 2,500 m in 2019 which identified significant lithium mineralization at surface and persisting at depth. Significant results include assays of 1.61% Li 2 O over 231 m and 1.4% Li 2 O over 215 m - April 9 and September 24, 2019 news release

O over 231 m and 1.4% Li O over 215 m - April 9 and September 24, 2019 news release In early 2020, Frontier released an initial resource estimate for the Spark Pegmatite 14 months after the initial discovery - February 4, 2020 news release

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium is a Sudbury based, Canadian owned, publicly listed, junior mining company with the largest land position in an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Great Lakes region of northern Ontario. The company is in late-stage exploration, early- stage development phase with the near-term goal of building a Demonstration concentrator under an advanced exploration permit. The company's PAK Lithium Project contains North America's highest-grade concentration of rare low-iron, lithium bearing mineral spodumene and is Ontario's largest resource with significant upside potential to increase. Frontier Lithium's current objective is to demonstrate the PAK Lithium Deposit's potential to produce up to 2,000 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") of premium spodumene concentrates for glass producers and feedstock to produce lithium chemicals.

Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project encompasses 26,774 hectares at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, which is the largest land package hosting lithium bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project covers 65km of Avenue length and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013 the company has delineated two premium spodumene bearing lithium deposits located 2.3 km apart at the southwestern end of the Project. Recently, Frontier confirmed the presence of spodumene with the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project.



The PAK deposit has a mineral reserve in proven and probable category of 5.77 MT averaging 2% Li 2 O has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 ). The second Spark Deposit was initially discovered in September 2018 and has a mineral resource estimate of 3.2 MT averaging 1.59% Li 2 O in indicated, plus 12.2 MT averaging 1.36% Li 2 O in inferred category, as per the NI 43-101 Technical Report, "PAK prefeasibility study, Spark resource estimation" by WSP Canada Inc. and Nordmin Engineering Ltd., updated on March 23, 2020.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.