SEMAFO Provides Notice of First Quarter 2020 Results Release

Montreal, April 22, 2020 - SEMAFO (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results on May 12, 2020 after TSX market hours.

SEMAFO will not hold a conference call this quarter.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

