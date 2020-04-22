Durango Granted Drill Permit Extension at Windfall, Quebec

Vancouver, April 22, 2020 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") has received an extension on its drill permit from the the Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks on its Trove Property at Windfall Lake, Quebec.

Currently all exploration activities near Durango's Windfall Lake Quebec properties remain closed, making them inaccessible. The AEMQ (Association de l'exploration Miniere du Quebec) recently stated that although "exploration is not allowed at the moment, we are discussing with the MERN mine sector (and also the public health) in order to decide on a return date and the sectors in which it can be carried out." Before the closure commenced, Durango applied to the Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks to obtain an extension on the drill permit for its Trove Property. Durango has been granted a drill permit extension for the Trove Property until March 31, 2021.

Durango's 1,188 hectare Trove Property is located in the Windfall Lake area and surrounded by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX-OSK) who has recently disseminated very encouraging results from their drill programs. The Trove Property is drill-ready and has 15 high priority planned drill holes to complete once the area opens up to exploration. The Province of Quebec recently deemed mining production as essential service in light of the COVID-19 pandemic but the region has not yet permitted explorers to initiate exploration programs.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We are pleased that we have been granted an extension for the drill permit for our Trove Property which will enable us to begin our exploration in the Windfall area of Quebec as soon as the area opens up and we have secured funding for our drill program."

Further details on Durango's planned financing for exploration activities on the Trove Property will be released as they become available.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

