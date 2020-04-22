B2Gold Announces Financial Support to Canadian Community Organizations and International Governments to Assist those Impacted by COVID-19

VANCOUVER, April 22, 2020 - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is providing financial support to community organizations in Metro Vancouver, Canada, that are on the frontlines in assisting people impacted by COVID-19. B2Gold has also made critical financial contributions to assist communities and governments in Mali, the Philippines, Namibia and Colombia in addressing the risks related to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Clive Johnson, President and CEO of B2Gold stated, "As a Canadian company based in Vancouver, we believe it is essential to support those in our community most vulnerable to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to be working with three respected local organizations that provide food security, health services and housing to at-risk members of the Metro Vancouver community." Mr. Johnson continued by stating, "Internationally, we are working closely with communities where we operate and local and national governments in their efforts to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. B2Gold is helping to ensure food security and is providing support for medical equipment and health services to local communities around our mining operations."

In Metro Vancouver, B2Gold is contributing CDN$500,000 to support three local community organizations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak:

Supporting Access to Food – The demand for food support in the local community has increased dramatically during the pandemic. B2Gold is donating CDN$250,000 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, which provides healthy food to those in need, including over 8,500 clients and approximately 80 Community Agency Partners across Metro Vancouver.





Housing, Health Care and Harm Reduction – Vulnerable communities are at greater risk during the COVID-19 crisis. B2Gold is donating CDN$125,000 to PHS Community Services Society, which provides housing, health care, harm reduction and health promotion for some of the most vulnerable and under-served people in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside community.





Support for At-Risk Youth and Homeless – Isolation measures and safe practices are challenging with the homeless population. B2Gold is donating CDN$125,000 to Covenant House Vancouver, which provides food, shelter and medical care to Vancouver's homeless and at-risk street youth.

Internationally, as announced on April 8, 2020, B2Gold made financial contributions to support local communities and local and national authorities in the countries in which it operates in response to the COVID-19 outbreak:

In Mali, B2Gold has committed US$500,000 towards the government's COVID-19 response plan, which includes funds for much needed medical supplies.





In the Philippines, B2Gold is working with the local communities around the mine site and the local and regional governments to assist families with food and basic medical requirements in line with the government's COVID-19 response plan. A commitment of US$415,000 from the 2020 Social Development and Management Program budget (subject to standard approvals) and corporate social responsibility programs will be applied to these efforts.





In Namibia, B2Gold has committed US$321,000 towards the COVID-19 response efforts, with a focus on hygiene, sanitation and food security within urban townships.





In Colombia, where B2Gold is the operator of the Gramalote development project, a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., B2Gold has provided food and medical assistance to vulnerable communities impacted by COVID-19 in the project area.

B2Gold continues to work closely with local communities and local and national authorities in the countries in which it operates to implement enhanced and comprehensive COVID-19 response measures. The Company is closely monitoring activities at each of its sites, ensuring the safe operation of its mines, as well as the safety of its personnel and those living in the surrounding communities.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines Mali, the Philippines and Namibia and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali and Colombia. B2Gold continues to forecast consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,055,000 ounces in 2020.

