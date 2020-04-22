Antler Gold Provides Exploration Update on Its Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Halifax, April 22, 2020 - Antler Gold Inc. ("Antler") (TSXV: ANTL) is pleased to provide an update on progress made on its Erongo Project in central Namibia.

The Erongo Gold Project covers areas of the Navachab-Damara Belt, which is highly prospective for gold, and overlies similar lithologies and structures as the known Namibian Gold mines (QKR's Navachab and B2 Golds' Otjikoto) as well as Osino Resources' recent Twin Hills discovery. Antler's total license position now comprises three licenses (EPL 5455, 6162 and 7261) under option (see Press Releases dated September 10, 2019 and December 12, 2019) and a further five (EPL 7854, 7930, 7960, 8010 and 8042) under application, for a total landholding of approximately 81,100ha (811km2). The Erongo Gold Project is located approximately 130 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and benefits from Namibia's well-established infrastructure of paved highways, railway, power and water. Please see Appendix #1 appended to this press release for the location of Antler's licenses. Note that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Antler's property.

EPL 5455

The first phase of work on Antler's large western license (EPL5455) (now called the "Western Project") was completed on March 25, 2020 and included systematic validation of historical surface geochemical sampling and geological mapping augmented by high-resolution walk magnetic surveys. This work has successfully defined four additional high priority targets.

The work was completed by Remote Exploration Services (RES) and included reprocessing and interpretation of Government aeromagnetic data, collection of 661 line km of high-resolution ground magnetic data and collection of 964 soil, rock or calcrete samples. All samples will be analysed for gold and 36 multi elements. Soil and calcrete samples will be submitted to ActLabs in Canada and BLEG soil and rock samples will be submitted to Scientific Services in South Africa.

As one of the largest independent exploration consultancies in Africa, RES has a proven track record of implementing discovery driven exploration solutions for both multinational mining companies as well as listed and private junior exploration companies.

EPL 6162 and 7261

The contract with RES was expanded to include work on EPL's 6162 and 7261 (now called the "Central Project"). At present, RES is completing a desktop reinterpretation of regional Government airborne magnetic data, and compilation and review of historical datasets within the immediate area, which includes the historical workings of Onguati Mine, Brown Mountain and Western Workings. Once the reinterpretation and compilation is complete, future work will be planned and commenced. It is envisaged that this work will include, surface geochemistry and high-definition geophysics followed by trenching and drilling of priority targets. Land access agreements and applications for environmental permits for this work are underway.

Exploration approach

Antler and RES are employing a knowledge based Mineral Systems Analysis approach in order to prioritize areas within the current properties and develop targets for additional acquisition. This approach provides a framework that considers all the geological processes that control the formation and preservation of economically viable mineral deposits, and leverages off a comprehensive database of geophysical, geological, geochemical and remote sensed data. A Mineral Systems approach is very much process driven particularly steering away from prescriptive ore deposit model nomenclature and focuses on understanding the mineralising processes and, using weights of evidence, translates these into mappable elements for targeting. Employing this approach on regional and district scale allows Antler to identify new targets that have the potential to host tier 1 mineral deposits.

Dan Whittaker, President and CEO of Antler stated, "We are very pleased to have made significant progress on our Erongo Project during this unprecedented time. We have several high priority targets to follow up on and eagerly await further information from the ongoing work on the Central Project which contains the southwest extension of a known mineralized trend. The safety and security of our employees, contractors and consultants is paramount and we are assured all are following the necessary and recommended procedures. We are also working closely with the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Chamber of Mines in Namibia regarding the status of national health directives."

Antler is also focused on rapidly acquiring and developing quality gold projects in the region, by adopting a multi‐disciplinary approach to targeting. Our goal is to make multiple discoveries, while concurrently diversify jurisdictions and continually advancing projects creating value for all shareholders and stakeholders.

David Evans, P.Geo., consulting geologist, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines and has reviewed and approved this release.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the ongoing and future work in Namibia by Antler and future plans and objectives of Antler. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of Antler as a going concern, availability of funds to finance planned work and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Antler's work. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Daniel Whittaker, President and CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at (902) 488-4700.

Christopher Drysdale, Corporate Development of Antler Gold Inc., at +27 72-507-7560

Appendix #1





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/54748_6f385a4ab4e1d931_001full.jpg

