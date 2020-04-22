CNX Resources Corporation and CNX Midstream Partners LP Announce First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 - CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) will issue their first quarter earnings releases at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 27. These releases will be followed by conference calls and live webcasts, which will be available on the 'Investor Relations' page of the CNX Resources website, and the 'News and Events' page of the CNX Midstream website. Any presentation materials will be available at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 27, on each company's website.

Conference Call Information

CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX)

10:00 a.m. ET: Monday, April 27

Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)

Reference "CNX Resources Call"

Webcast: investors.cnx.com

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM)

11:00 a.m. ET: Monday, April 27

Dial-In: 888-349-0097 (domestic) 412-902-0126 (international)

Reference "CNX Midstream Partners Call"

Webcast: cnxmidstream.com

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. CNX deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2019, CNX had 8.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. CNX is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNXM's assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. More information is available on CNXM's website www.cnxmidstream.com.

SOURCE CNX Resources Corp.; CNX Midstream Partners LP