Aurion Resources Announces Financial Statement Filing Exemption

ST. JOHN'S, April 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that due to the impact on normal working conditions, and other restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and pursuant to the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators the Company will not file its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the related management's discussion and analysis, as would otherwise be required by Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, the "Annual Filings") prior to the filing deadline of April 29, 2020.

The Company expects to report its Annual Filings results on or about May 31, 2020 and is afforded a postponement of up to a maximum 45-day extension pursuant to blanket relief for all market participants granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators due to COVID-19.

The Company also intends to postpone the filing of its financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis for the interim period ended March 31, 2020 (the "Interim Filings"), until on or about June 30, 2020.

Other than as disclosed in the Company's press releases, there have not been any material business developments since the date that the last financial statements of the Company were filed.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 –Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the commencement of the second trading day after the Interim Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

