Antioquia Gold Corporate Update

April 22, 2020

Calgary, April 22, 2020 - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Corporation") announces that, further to its news release dated April 17, 2020 in relation to the timing of the release of its 2019 year end results, other than disclosed in the Corporation's prior press releases dated February 4, 2020 and April 13, 2020, there have been no material business developments since the filing on November 25, 2019 and December 9, 2019 of the Corporation's latest ‎interim financial reports for the period ended September 30, 2019.

About Antioquia Gold Inc

Antioquia Gold Inc. is a mineral Company engaged in the operation of primarily gold resource properties in Colombia. The Company has its corporate headquarters in Toronto, Canada with operations, offices and field facilities located in Colombia.

On behalf of the board of directors
Gonzalo de Losada, President & CEO

For further information on Antioquia Gold Inc. contact:
Antioquia Gold Inc.
Tel: +(574) 3217073
Email: info@antioquiagold.com
www.antioquiagoldinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54769


