AbraPlata Announces Financial Filing Dates

Toronto, April 22, 2020 - AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA) (OTC:ABBRF) ("AbraPlata" or the "Company") is postponing the reporting of its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively the "2019 annual documents") due to logistics caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators issued a notice stating that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such the British Columbia Securities Commission has enacted BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements. AbraPlata intends to file the 2019 annual documents on or before May 8, 2020, which is approximately five weeks before the extension deadline.

Until such time as the 2019 annual documents are filed, AbraPlata's management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases.

About AbraPlata

AbraPlata is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of silver-gold and copper exploration projects in Argentina and Chile. The Company is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina, which is well-advanced, with more than US$35 million spent historically on exploration with drilling ongoing and an initial open pit PEA completed in 2018. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders including Altius Minerals and SSR Mining. In addition, AbraPlata owns the Arcas project in Chile where Rio Tinto has an option to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$25 million in exploration. AbraPlata is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "ABRA".

For further information please visit the AbraPlata Resource website at www.abraplata.com or contact:

John Miniotis, President & CEO john@abraplata.com Tel: +1 416-306-8334

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. Such statements includes statements with respect to: (i) the intention of the Company to file its 2019 audited annual results and related management discussion and analysis on or before May 8, 2020. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

