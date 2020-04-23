Vior and Ethos Crosscut Gold Intercepts at Depth from the Ligneris Project, Abitibi, Quebec

QUEBEC CITY, April 23, 2020 - SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. ("Vior") (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51), in partnership with Ethos Gold Corp. ("Ethos") (ECC)(ETHOF), is pleased to announce the results of their diamond drilling campaign completed between late October, 2019 and mid-February, 2020 at the Ligneris gold project in Quebec.

The program's primary objective, which included 14 holes totaling 8,318 meters, was to test to a depth of approximately 600 meters, the extent of the gold mineralization system on the Central and South zones, which coincide with well-defined chargeability geophysical anomalies. The program also tested certain chargeability anomalies generated during the recent IP survey which were located in the lateral extensions of some strongly altered structural zones. The mineralization encountered during this drilling program at Ligneris appears to be related to a gold-rich massive volcanogenic sulfides environment with local remobilization in deformation zones.

Best drill results of the program *:

Drill hole LI-19-02, Between 620.5 and 639.5 meters cut 1.19 g/t Au over 19.0 meters, including 2.36 g/t Au over 8.0 meters;

Drill hole LI-19-03, between 391.0 and 397.1 meters cut 0.45 g/t Au over 6.1 meters;

Drill hole LI-19-04, between 566.0 and 575.5 meters cut 0.83 g/t Au over 9.5 meters, including 1.02 g/t Au over 5.5 meters;

Drill hole LI-19-05, between 717.0 and 721.0 meters cut 1.19 g/t Au over 4.0 meters, including 1.95 g/t Au over 2.0 meters;

Drill hole LI-19-06, between 488.0 and 500.1 meters cut 1.09 g/t Au over 12.1 meters, including 1.69 g/t Au over 7.0 meters, including 5.70 g/t Au over 1.0 meters;

Drill hole LI-19-07, between 208.0 and 209.0 meters cut 23.5 g/t Au over 1.0 meters;

Drill hole LI-19-08, between 646.0 and 653.0 meters cut 0.78 g/t Au over 7.0 meters, including 2.94 g/t Au over 1.0 meters.

*The true thickness of reported drill intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available. Additional drilling would be required to determine the orientation and true thickness of the mineralized zones.

Salient points from the program

Visual examination of the drill core shows that the strongly altered zones extend at a depth of over more than 600 meters vertical in the Central and South zones.

The Central zone is characterized by the presence of disseminated to semi-massive pyrite mineralization, with locally sphalerite and chalcopyrite, included within a 100+meter thick highly silicified, sericitized, ankeritized (with locally chloritoids) alteration zone. The South zone is characterized by extensive disseminated pyrite and stringer mineralization associated with a series of highly silicified and sericitized shear zones exceeding 10 meters in thickness. Significant grades ??of silver and base metals reaching up to 10.1 g/t Ag and 0.18% Cu over 9.0 meters (drilling LI-19-06) and 26.4 g/t Ag and 0.43% Zn over 5.0 meters (hole LI-19-07) were intersected in the Central zone; All of the tested chargeability anomalies were associated with pyrite mineralized zones ranging from disseminated to semi-massive. A TDEM geophysical survey carried out in 5 of the drill holes detected off-hole anomalies in 2 distinct drill holes in the South zone, indicating conductive bodies within a 100-meter radius.



Outlook

Over the next few weeks, the partners will process the lithogeochemical results and gold assays using 3D modeling. This will help to establish mineralization and alteration vectors in order to generate new targets for a future drilling program. These new targets will be added to the 27 that were determined during the multifactorial 3D processing by InnovExplo, of which only 14 were tested during the fall 2019 - winter 2020 drilling program.

Quality Control

The drill core concerned in this release has been described, marked and cut under the supervision of qualified persons. The drilling samples were sent to the certified laboratory Techni-Lab in Val-d´Or, including standards and blanks for approximately each 20 samples analyzed. The samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay on 30-gram fractions with atomic absorption and/or gravimetric finish. As well, certain samples were analyzed for oxides and other elements by ICP-MS method at the Actlabs laboratories, of Ancaster, Ontario.

Ligneris Option Agreement

Ethos can earn a 51% interest in the Ligneris Project by paying Vior 1.0 million in Ethos shares and incurring $3.0 million in expenditures over the first four years of the agreement. Following an initial earn-in to 51%, Ethos will have 60 days to elect to earn-in a further 19% interest (to a total interest of 70% interest) by incurring an additional $4 million in project expenditures over the subsequent three years.

Qualified Person

Marc L'Heureux, P.Geo., M.A.Sc., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved this release. The technical content disclosed in this press release was also reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., who is Ethos' Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Their projects and investments are currently located in top ranked Quebec (#4) and Nevada (#1). Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

