Appointment of André Gauthier to Typhoon's Board of Directors

PIEDMONT, April 23, 2020 - Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: TYP) ("Typhoon") is proud to announce the arrival of a new experienced director on its team.

Mr. André Gauthier will replace Léo Patry, who recently left Typhoon's Board of Directors. Typhoon wishes to thank Mr. Patry for his years of services to Typhoon.

Having been involved in the development of the James Bay project, one of Quebec's largest construction projects, and having worked as a Project Manager and Logistics Specialist for different construction companies, Mr. Gauthier has an extensive experience in management.

His great management expertise, his versatility, and his analytical skills are great assets to Typhoon.

