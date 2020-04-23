Leocor Ventures Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Dorset Gold Project from Nexus Gold Corp

Vancouver, April 23, 2020 - Leocor Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CSE:LECR) (CNSX:LECR.CN) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 30, 2020, it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated April 22, 2020 with Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus") (TSXV:NXS), pursuant to which Leocor has the option to acquire a 100% interest in Nexus' Dorset Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Dorset Project"). The Option Agreement replaces the letter of intent between the Company and Nexus, and is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In order to exercise the option, Leocor must: (1) make cash payments to Nexus of CDN$1,250,000 over four years, with the first CDN$100,000 due on the date the TSXV approves the Option Agreement; and (2) incur work expenditures of CDN$1,500,000 over five years. The Dorset Project is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty on commercial production from the Dorset Project in favour of United Gold Inc. and Margaret Duffit, 50% of which may be purchased at any time for a cash payment of $1,000,000.

Alex Klenman is a director and senior officer of both the Company and Nexus, however the Option Agreement is not considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. However, since the Company and Nexus are considered to be "non-arms' length parties" under TSXV policies, the Option Agreement is subject to review and approval of the TSXV.

About Leocor Ventures Inc.

Leocor is a British Columbia-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a focus in Canada. Leocor is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "LECR".

Contact Information

Leocor Ventures Inc.

Zula Kropivnitski, Chief Financial Officer

Email: zkropivnitski@preaknessgroup.com

Telephone: (604) 681-0084

