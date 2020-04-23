Blue Thunder Grants Stock Options

Toronto, April 23, 2020 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") announces that today it has granted to certain recently appointed officers and a director an aggregate of 620,000 options to acquire common shares of the Company ("Options"). The options have an exercise price of $0.08 per share, have a five-year term from the date of grant and vest one-half on the date of grant and one half on the 6-month anniversary of the date of grant.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder (TSXV: BLUE) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault‐sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp Deformation Zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious‐ and base‐metal mines in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chad Williams

Executive Chairman

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

105 King Street East, 2nd Floor

Toronto, Ontario

M5C 1G6

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

