INV Metals Announces Live Town Hall Webinar Tuesday, April 28, 4:05 p.m. EDT

TORONTO, April 23, 2020 - INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce it will be hosting a Live Town Hall Webinar (“Webinar”) with O&M Partners on Tuesday, April 28 at 4:05 pm EDT.



INV Metals is focused on the sustainable development of the Loma Larga gold, copper and silver project (“Loma Larga”) and on the exploration of its greenfields projects, located in Ecuador. Please join the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Candace MacGibbon, for an overview of the Company, focused on INV Metals’ efforts within 2020 to advance Loma Larga towards development.

During the Webinar, Mr. Brien Lundin will provide an overview of current macro economic trends and the related impact on the gold price, highlighting the opportunities within the gold sector. With a career spanning four decades in the investment markets, Brien Lundin serves as president and CEO of Jefferson Financial, a highly regarded publisher of market analyses and producer of investment-oriented events. Under the Jefferson Financial umbrella, Lundin publishes and edits Gold Newsletter, a cornerstone of precious metals advisories since 1971. He also hosts the New Orleans Investment Conference.

The Webinar is the first in a series of three live Webinar events, where the Company will highlight its current activities.

The details and link to the Webinar and replay are provided below:

INV Metals Live Town Hall Webinar

Tuesday, April 28 at 4:05 p.m. EDT

Link: https://bit.ly/2VKE3rO

About INV™ Metals



INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including Las Pe?as, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina. For further information on INV Metals please email the Company at info@invmetals.com. Corporate presentations, press releases and other relevant information is available on the Company website at www.invmetals.com.

