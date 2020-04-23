FireFox Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2020 - FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective today that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it has completed the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on April 17th, 2020. The Company raised total gross proceeds of $281,500 by issuing 5,630,000 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant , with each warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.08 per share for a term of two years following the closing of the Offering.

Certain directors, officers and other insiders of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 850,000 Units under the private placement. The placement to those persons constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61 101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed by the Company.

After this financing, FireFox has 48.8 million shares outstanding, 21.3 million warrants, and 3.5 million stock options issued.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day, expiring August 24th, 2020, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company will pay $1,350 in finder's fees to qualified finders in association with this financing.

