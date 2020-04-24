Great Bear Announces Shareholder Approval at Special Meeting

TSX-V: GBR

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2020 - Great Bear Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GBR) (the "Company" or "Great Bear") is pleased to announce that Great Bear shareholders ("Shareholders") approved the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Great Bear Royalties Corp. ("Great Bear Royalties") at the special meeting of Shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting").

Under the Arrangement, the owners of common shares of Great Bear (each a "GBR Share") are entitled to receive one-fourth of a common share of Great Bear Royalties for each GBR Share held immediately prior to the closing of the Arrangement, which is expected to be on or about May 5th, 2020. Following the Arrangement, Great Bear Royalties will no longer be a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Bear.

The Arrangement was approved by 99.54% of the votes cast by Shareholders, with Shareholders holding 21,768,565 GBR Shares or 46.01% of the outstanding GBR Shares present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders also approved the share option plan of Great Bear Royalties (the "Royalties Option Plan") at the Meeting. The Royalties Option Plan was approved by 97.14% of the votes cast by Shareholders, with Shareholders holding 21,145,180 GBR Shares or 44.68% of the outstanding GBR Shares present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The Company intends to make an application to the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") for a Final Order on April 28, 2020.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or a proxy.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a well-financed gold exploration company managed by a team with a track record of success in mineral exploration. Great Bear is focused in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwest Ontario, where the company controls over 300 km2 of highly prospective tenure across 4 projects: the flagship Dixie Project (100% owned), and the Pakwash Property (earning a 100% interest), the Dedee Property (earning a 100% interest), and the Sobel Property (earning a 100% interest), all of which are accessible year-round through existing roads.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Chris Taylor"

Chris Taylor, President and CEO

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to timing, structure and completion of the Arrangement, the treatment of Great Bear and Great Bear Royalties' securities under the Arrangement and Court, stock exchange and regulatory approvals for the Arrangement.

