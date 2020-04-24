New Dimension Announces Financial Statement Filing Exemption

TSX-V: NDR

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2020 - New Dimension Resources Ltd. (TSXV:NDR) (the "Company", or "New Dimension") announces that, due to the impact on normal working conditions and other restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and pursuant to the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company will not file its quarterly financial statements for the period ending February 29, 2020, and the related Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), as would otherwise be required by parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 for Continuous Disclosure Obligations, prior to the filing deadline of April 29, 2020.

The Company now expects to report its quarterly results on or about May 31, 2020, which falls within the maximum 45-day extension provided by the blanket relief granted to all market participants by the Canadian Securities Administrators as a result of COVID-19.

As of today's date, and other than as disclosed in the Company's news releases, there have not been any material business developments since the date that the last financial statements of the company were filed.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading blackout policy that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a blackout period until the commencement of the second trading day after the interim filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

On Behalf of the Board of New Dimension Resources Ltd.

"Eric Roth"

___________________________

Eric Roth, Ph.D., FAusIMM

President & CEO

About New Dimension Resources

New Dimension is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of quality mineral resource properties throughout the Americas, with a focus on high-grade precious metals deposits. The Company's current focus is on advancing the Domain gold project in Manitoba (NDR 29.6% JV interest with Yamana Gold Inc), together with the discovery of new high-grade gold resources at the drill-ready and 100%-owned Savant Lake (Canada) and Sierra Blanca (Argentina) projects. The Company also continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for the 100%-owned Las Calandrias and Los Cisnes projects in the highly prospective Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of New Dimension, including the timing, completion of and results from the exploration and drill programs described in this release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by New Dimension in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in New Dimension's most recently filed MD&A. New Dimension does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dimension-announces-financial-statement-filing-exemption-301046805.html

SOURCE New Dimension Resources Ltd.