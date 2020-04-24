Going for Gold In Peru - Rio Silver Inc. Banks on Three Projects for Long Term Growth

Click Image To View Full Size

MONTREAL, April 24, 2020 - MomentumPR's client Rio Silver Inc., is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under te symbol: RYO.

Rio Silver Inc. Highlights

- Key initiatives by the Vancouver-based miner include a 100% interest in five mineral concessions with the Ninobamba silver and gold deposit in south central Peru. - Rio Silver considers acquisition of the Ninobamba property "a major prize," as other companies have already spent more than $10 million exploring the field - Rio Silver has signed an MOU with Peruvian Metals Corp. to jointly explore and develop the Palto Dorada property in northern Peru - Eight chip samples have been taken from quartz veins containing sulphides in the shaft at Palto Dorada. Results from these samples range from 3.06 g/tAu to 24.1 g/tAu, 36 g/tAg to 865 g/tAg and 0.22% Cu to 4.94% Cu, over an average width of 60 centimeters - Rio Silver acquired rights to Gerow Lake, a 3,456 hectare mining property, in 2006, buoyed by the potential for copper-gold mineralization. The staking of an additional 5,312 hectares, as well as the reconsolidation of a partner's interest in 2009, resulted in the company controlling 100% interest in the prospect

Known for its solid exploration record, Rio Silver Inc. (TSXV:RYO) is a Canadian junior company focused on advanced-stage precious-metal projects within the Americas.

Rio Silver's flagship project, the Ninobamba silver and gold property, is located in a renowned silver and gold belt 330 kilometres south of Lima. Sitting on almost 4,000 hectares, adjacent to a paved highway, the site offers excellent infrastructure with three showings: Ninobamba Main Zone, Randypata and Jorimina

AngloGold, Bear Creek Mining, Newmont Mining Corp. and Southern Peru Copper Corp were among companies that conducted promising operations, which now benefit Rio Silver. After spending US$7M on exploration, Newmont Peru SRL concluded that the area has demonstrated potential for a highly-profitable, medium-sized mine. More importantly, signs point to the possibility of finding a larger deposit.

The Palto Dorada property, Rio Silver's joint venture with Peruvian Metal's, is accessible from Peruvian Metal's "Aguila Norte" processing plant by 180 kilometres of paved roadway. Limited surface mapping and sampling has identified several oxide Au-Ag mesothermal veins tracing the principal mineralized vein structure for over 830 meters on strike hosted in stable granodioritic rocks. The previous owner completed extensive production-ready access to several levels for exploration and bulk sampling, as well as limited small-scale bulk sampling in several adits and shafts.

Peruvian Metals will act as the operator of the joint effort to systematically map and sample the holding while extracting a bulk sample on a continuous basis, processing the mineral at its nearby sulfide flotation Mill "Aguilla Norte" and generating revenue then shared between the two companies.

