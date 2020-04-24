Camino Provides Update for Its Annual and General Meeting

Edmonton, April 24, 2020 - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTCQB: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is providing an update to its planned Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In complying with federal and provincial guidelines, the AGM scheduled to take place on May 5, 2020, will take place entirely by virtual means to ensure the health and safety of all participants. The proxy and voting cut-off date of 10:00 AM, Friday, May 1, 2020 remains unchanged. Please ensure your vote is represented at the AGM by submitting your proxy as per the instructions in the Notice of Meeting of Shareholders, which was mailed out on April 7, 2020 to all Shareholders.

If you wish to attend the AGM, please email us at info@caminominerals.com, and we will provide you with a conference dial-in number.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade, Peru based, Chapitos copper project towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

For Further information, please contact:

Camino Investor Relations

info@caminominerals.com

Tel: +1 (604) 608-4513

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities will be different than those expected by management, that the Company will be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required approvals and the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

