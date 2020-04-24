Royal Road Announces Update on Audited Annual Financials

Toronto, April 24, 2020 - Royal Road Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") intends to participate in the blanket relief program announced on March 18, 2020 (the "Blanket Order") by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") extending deadlines to file financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), the Company confirms that is relying on the relief therein in respect of its audited annual 2019 financial statements and the MD&A as a result of interruptions in the flow of information required in the preparation of financial reporting obligations, which it expects to file by the end of May. Until the Company has filed such financial statements and MD&A, insiders of the Company are subject to the Company's share trading and black-out policy.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the interim financial statements that were filed on November 29, 2019

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") including statements relating to the joint venture and those describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, or with respect to the letter of intent and the Agreement and transactions contemplated thereby, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, those related to the Acquisition, the Company and the Company's plans exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition and the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and, in part, on information provided to the Company by Anglo Ashanti and its affiliates, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.



For further information please contact:

Dr. Timothy Coughlin

President and Chief Executive Officer

USA-Canada toll free 1800 6389205

+44 (0)1534 887166

+44 (0)7797 742800

info@royalroadminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54863