Brigadier Announces Termination of Change of Business

Vancouver, April 24, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BRG.H) (the "Corporation") announces termination of its previously announced change of business and listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, which included investments in CBD Group Asia Limited ("CGA") and strategic investment/partnership with Natural Source Group Pte Limited ("NSG") as well as a private placement offering (the "Proposed COB").

Given the current state of capital markets, the Corporation's board of directors has determined it is in the best interests of the Corporation not to complete the Proposed COB at this time. The CGA investment agreement and NSG subscription agreement, each entered into as of August 19, 2019, and each as amended, have been terminated in accordance with their terms.

The Corporation's shares are expected to resume trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") once the TSXV has completed its review, following which the Corporation will continue to review and evaluate corporate strategies and opportunities.

