Aton postpones filing of annual and first quarter financial statements and MD&As due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2020 - Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) ("Aton" or the "Company") has postponed filing its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Financial Information”), and its first quarter financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the “First Quarter Financial Information”), due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Aton is relying on exemptive relief granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities that allows it to delay the filing of its Annual Financial Information required by sections 4.2 and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (“NI 51-102”) by April 29, 2020, and the filing of its First Quarter Financial Information required by sections 4.4 and 5.1(2) of NI 51-102 by June 1, 2020. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings.

Aton estimates that its Annual Financial Information, First Quarter Financial Information, and associated certificates will be available for filing at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur on or before June 13, 2020. Until such time as these documents are filed, Aton’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 -- Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements, filed on November 14, 2019; however, the Company has issued news releases subsequent to November 14, 2019, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or www.atonresources.com.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine.

