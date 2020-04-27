Lake Resources NL: PFS Investor Briefings and Webinar

Brisbane, Australia - Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide investors with an opportunity to participate in an investor briefing via webinar to discuss the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study results concerning its flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project, using its U.S. technology partner Lilac Solutions' direct extraction ion exchange method. (The schedule is dependent on final approvals and signoff).Lake's Managing Director, Steve Promnitz, will conduct live webinars at the following times:Thursday 30 April 2020 at 11am (Sydney time) and Friday 1 May at 11am (New York time).Written questions may be submitted prior to the webinars during registration, or via the webcast.WEBINAR DETAILS:Date and Time: Thursday 30 April 2020 at 11am (AEST) in SydneyThursday 30 April 2020 at 9am (AWST) in Perth, Hong KongWednesday 29 April 2020 at 6pm (PDT) in San Francisco, VancouverRegister via:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1918305149353964300Dial-in Numbers:Australia +61 2 8355 1054United States +1 (415) 930-5229Canada + 1 (647) 497-9429WEBINAR DETAILS:Date and Time: Friday 1 May 2020 at 11am (EDT) in New York, TorontoFriday 1 May 2020 at 4pm (GMT) in LondonFriday 1 May 2020 at 8am (PDT) in San Francisco, VancouverRegister via:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3841738014426270476?source=coDial-in Numbers:United States +1 (951) 384-3421Canada + 1 (647) 497-9386United Kingdom +44 20 3713 5012Replay: Will be available on Lake Resources' website following the conclusion of the broadcast.





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.



The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).



A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.





