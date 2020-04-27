Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Rumble Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

00:53 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to provide an update in respect to the Company's activities during the March 2020 quarter.

Munarra Gully Au-Cu-Ag-Zn Project, Cue, Western Australia

1. Amaryllis Prospect - drilling confirmed a large-scale Gold Copper Silver system

Lamil Cu-Au JV Project - AIC Mines, Paterson Province, Western Australia

2. Multiple new copper-gold targets identified by JV Partner AIC Mines - drilling planned

Earaheedy Zn-Pb-Ag Project, Wiluna, Western Australia

3. Drilling completed following up two (2) significant large-scale sandstone hosted Zn-Pb-Ag discoveries - assays pending

Western Queen Au Project, Mt Magnet, Western Australia

4. Drilling completed following up high-grade 6m @ 34.24 g/t Au discovery - assays pending

Fraser Range Ni-Cu-Au JV Project - IGO, Fraser Range, Western Australia

5. Drilling planned to follow up significant high-grade gold discovery on the Thunderstorm project and exploration planned for the Thunderdome project

Braeside/Barramine Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V Project, Pilbara, Western Australia

6. Fourteen (14) high priority targets have been identified - desktop refinement of drill targets planned

Warroo Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au-U-Pt Project, East Pilbara, Western Australia

7. Multiple drill targets defined as prospective for VMS, stratiform replacement, intrusive related Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au & Au-U-Pt (unconformity related type) deposits - desktop refinement of drill targets planned
Exploration Operations

- Rumble's projects are now all located in Western Australia after providing formal notice it has withdrawn from the option agreements for the Long Lake and Panache Projects in Sudbury, Canada. Mineral exploration is deemed an essential service under current state emergency regulations in Western Australia enabling Rumble to continue exploration activities whilst strictly complying with all Government directives and adhering to strict Company safety guidelines.

Corporate

- Strong cash position of $2.9m at end of March quarter

To the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/A8QGX254



About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.



Source:

Rumble Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rumble Resources Ltd.

Rumble Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A1JAGY
AU000000RTR1
www.rumbleresources.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap