Rumble Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to provide an update in respect to the Company's activities during the March 2020 quarter.Munarra Gully Au-Cu-Ag-Zn Project, Cue, Western Australia1. Amaryllis Prospect - drilling confirmed a large-scale Gold Copper Silver systemLamil Cu-Au JV Project - AIC Mines, Paterson Province, Western Australia2. Multiple new copper-gold targets identified by JV Partner AIC Mines - drilling plannedEaraheedy Zn-Pb-Ag Project, Wiluna, Western Australia3. Drilling completed following up two (2) significant large-scale sandstone hosted Zn-Pb-Ag discoveries - assays pendingWestern Queen Au Project, Mt Magnet, Western Australia4. Drilling completed following up high-grade 6m @ 34.24 g/t Au discovery - assays pendingFraser Range Ni-Cu-Au JV Project - IGO, Fraser Range, Western Australia5. Drilling planned to follow up significant high-grade gold discovery on the Thunderstorm project and exploration planned for the Thunderdome projectBraeside/Barramine Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V Project, Pilbara, Western Australia6. Fourteen (14) high priority targets have been identified - desktop refinement of drill targets plannedWarroo Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au-U-Pt Project, East Pilbara, Western Australia7. Multiple drill targets defined as prospective for VMS, stratiform replacement, intrusive related Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au & Au-U-Pt (unconformity related type) deposits - desktop refinement of drill targets plannedExploration Operations- Rumble's projects are now all located in Western Australia after providing formal notice it has withdrawn from the option agreements for the Long Lake and Panache Projects in Sudbury, Canada. Mineral exploration is deemed an essential service under current state emergency regulations in Western Australia enabling Rumble to continue exploration activities whilst strictly complying with all Government directives and adhering to strict Company safety guidelines.Corporate- Strong cash position of $2.9m at end of March quarterTo the full report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/A8QGX254





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





Shane Sikora Managing Director