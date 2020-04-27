Idaho Champion Sells Legacy Property

TORONTO, April 27, 2020 - Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTC PINK:GLDRF) ("Champion" or the "Company"), a discovery-focused gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with South Shore Partnership Inc., effective April 24, 2020 for the sale of all of its Ontario patented and unpatented mining claims (the "Nudulama Claims" or the "Property") located in the Leeson and Bracken Townships in the District of Sudbury Ontario, Canada.

The Nudulama Claims are a legacy property previously held by GoldTrain Resources which became Champion through Reverse Take Over ("RTO") (See press release dated July 20, 2018), and the Property consists of thirteen (13) unpatented mining claims and twelve (12) patented claims. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will receive cash proceeds of CAD$80,000.

"Champion's key priority since inception has been advancing its gold assets in Idaho. The most recent Fraser Institute ranked Idaho as the 8th best mining jurisdiction in the world," President and CEO Jonathan Buick stated. "We look forward to seeing the SouthShore Partnership find success with the Nudulama Claims. Champion will utilize the proceeds of this sale on this year's exploration programs for our new discovery at the Baner project and at our past-producing Champagne gold project."

ABOUT IDAHO CHAMPION

Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO". Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Champion takes its social license seriously and employs local community members and services in its operations.

