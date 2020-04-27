Gold Targets Defined by Geophysical Survey at Tabakorole Project, Southern Mali

DIDCOT, April 27, 2020 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSX.V:ALTS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, announces the results of a high-resolution ground magnetic survey undertaken at the Company's Tabakorole gold project ("Tabakorole" or the "Project") located on the Massagui gold belt in southern Mali. The survey was completed by Altus personnel under the joint venture ("JV") between Glomin Services Ltd ("Glomin") and Altus, as previously announced by the Company on 02 December 2019.

Highlights:

25km 2 ground magnetic survey at Tabakorole gold project in southern Mali

ground magnetic survey at Tabakorole gold project in southern Mali Programme financed by Glomin as part of Phase-1 of the JV earn in

Excellent correlation between geophysics and known gold mineralised shear zones

Multiple new targets defined coincident with historic geochemical anomalies

Historical drilling of 9.31 g/t Au over 16m, 9.84 g/t Au over 14m and 2.91 g/t Au over 60m (not true width of intervals)

Tabakorole hosts a Historical Mineral Resource at the FT Prospect comprised of: 7,880,000 tonnes at 0.94 g/t Au for 240,000 ounces in the Indicated category 10,550,000 tonnes at 1.03 g/t Au for 350,000 ounces in the Inferred category Based on a 0.5 g/t cut off



A Qualified Person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the Historical Mineral Resource as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the Historical Mineral Resource as a current mineral resource. See "Tabakorole Project: Historical resource" and "Cautionary note regarding historical data"

High grade near surface drill results after the Historical Mineral Resource include 6.05 g/t Au over 18m from 12m, 2.63 g/t Au over 38m from 4m and 3.29g/t Au over 44m from 24m (not true width of intervals)

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"Our exploration team has completed a JV funded ground magnetic programme at the Tabakorole Gold Project in southern Mali. The data from the survey has now been processed and interpreted and the results are very encouraging. A potential extension to the known mineralised shear zone can be interpreted along with multiple sub-parallel or splay structures, none of which have been systematically drill tested to date. A number of the interpreted structures are coincident with areas where previous regolith sampling has returned encouraging results. The data from this magnetic survey will be analysed along with historical information and the results of a recent AC drilling programme when available, to define priority drill targets for the JV to test. Fieldwork at Tabakorole has currently been paused in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to updating shareholders on further results in due course."

Tabakorole Project: Ground Magnetic Programme

The high-resolution ground magnetic programme covered an area of 25km2 and comprised 163 NE-SW orientated lines spaced 50m apart for a total 520 line kilometres. Survey lines were orientated perpendicular to the strike of the NW to WNW striking mineralised zone. The Company's field team used an in-house GEM Systems Overhauser Magnetometer. Processing and quality control of the data was performed by Terratec Geophysical Services GmbH & Co. (Germany).

Initial interpretation of the geophysical data from this survey has identified nine priority magnetic targets to date, with a cumulative strike length of over 8km. These anomalies are interpreted to be extensions to the known shear structure as well as splays or sub-parallel and offset structures to it. The anomalies are typically coincident with geochemical samples with elevated gold values from a range of surface to shallow subsurface sampling techniques including soil, termite-mound, AC drilling and auger drilling. None of the nine targets has undergone any systematic drill testing to date.

The following figures have been prepared and relate to the disclosures in this announcement and are visible in the version of this announcement on the Company's website (www.altus-strategies.com) or in PDF format by following this link: http://altus-strategies.com/site/assets/files/4833/altus_nr_-_tbk_mag_27_apr_2020.pdf

Location of Tabakorole and Altus' other projects in Mali is shown in Figure 1.

Location of Tabakorole in southern Mali is shown in Figure 2.

FT Prospect at Tabakorole is shown in Figure 3.

Ground magnetic survey at Tabakorole is shown in Figure 4.

A selection of photographs from Tabakorole is shown in Figure 5.

Tabakorole Project: Location

The 100 km2 Tabakorole gold project is located in southern Mali, approximately 280 km south of the capital city of Bamako. The Project sits on the Massagui Belt which hosts the Morila gold mine (operated by Barrick NYSE:GOLD, TSX:ABX), located approximately 100 km to the north. The Project is 125 km southeast of the Yanfolila gold mine (operated by Hummingbird AIM:HUM) and 100 km east of the Kalana gold project (operated by Endeavour Mining TSX:EDV). Mineralization hosted on these properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted at Tabakorole.

Tabakorole Project: Geology

Tabakorole comprises a 2.7 km long shear zone which is up to 200m wide, hosted in the Archaean and Birimian aged Bougouni Basin of the Man Shield of southern Mali. The geology is dominated by clastic sediments, cut by northwest trending deformation zones which host gold mineralisation. At least two, possibly three, Eburnean deformation events are believed to have affected the geology of Tabakorole.

The Project hosts the FT Prospect which is comprised of mylonites, sheared diorite, gabbro, mafic dykes and late stage felsic dykes, within a folded and deformed metasedimentary package of meta-siltstone, meta-wacke and meta-sandstone. Mineralisation is locally most favourably associated where structures cut gabbro and along lithological contacts with gabbro.

Tabakorole Project: Historical exploration

The Project was discovered by a regional soil sampling programme completed on a 500m x 100m grid by BHP in the early 1990s. Since 2003, a total of 28,912m of diamond drilling, 31,943m of RC drilling, 6,577m of auger drilling and 60,676m of AC drilling have been completed, in addition to 1,400 line km of airborne geophysics. A selection of drill intersects from Tabakorole is shown in Table 1.

Following the completion of the Historical Mineral Resource estimate in 2007, 58 RC holes (5,492m) were completed within and along strike of the FT Prospect in 2010. Results included 6.05 g/t Au over 18m from 12m (10FLRC-12A) and 2.53 g/t Au over 24m from 48m (10FLRC-01A).

Table 1: Tabakorole selected drill intersections

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Intersection (m) Grade (g/t Au) 10FLRC-12A 12.00 30.00 18.00 6.05 05TKRC-18 24.00 68.00 44.00 3.29 10FLRC-07 4.00 42.00 38.00 2.63 10FLRC-01A 48.00 72.00 24.00 2.53 05FLRC-51 80.00 96.00 16.00 9.31 06TKDDH-008 179.00 190.00 11.00 5.64 05FLRC-11 14.00 74.00 60.00 2.91 05TKRC-52 2.00 18.00 16.00 2.33 05FLRC-12 2.00 12.00 10.00 3.36

Notes:

Intersections based on 0.5g/t Au cut off and ≤ 2m internal waste Intersections are down-the-hole and do not represent true widths of mineralization No grade capping has been applied

Tabakorole Project: Historical Mineral Resource

Altus completed a plan of arrangement with Legend Gold Corp. ("Legend") in February 2018. Legend was at that time the owner of Tabakorole. Since Altus formed a greater portion of the enlarged entity resulting from the plan of arrangement, the Historical Mineral Resource on Tabakorole prepared for Legend is no longer deemed to be a current mineral resource. The Historical Mineral Resource estimate is shown in Table 2. The Historical Mineral Resource comprises 240,000 oz Au (7.88 million tonnes at 0.94 g/t) in the Indicated category and 350,000 oz Au (10.55 million tonnes at 1.03 g/t) in the Inferred category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare this Historical Mineral Resource were:

A block model constructed using the Inverse Distance Squared method

Block sizes of 10m X 25m X 5m in the easting, northing and RL directions

The block model was estimated in 6 passes at 25m, 50m and 100m ranges

Pass 1 & 2 represent spacing of 25m X 50m used to determine the Indicated portion of the resource

Pass 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 were used to estimate the Inferred portion of the resource

Three samples minimum were used to estimate any one single block

Sample hierarchy: Bulk screen assays took precedent over regular assays Diamond drilling assays took precedent over RC drilling assays AC drilling was not used in the resource estimation



Assays were top cut to 10 g/t gold (based on 99.5% on the cumulative frequency curve)

Resources were reported at a 0.5 g/t gold cut off

The Historical Mineral Resource was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by H. Andrew Daniels, Consulting Geologist, P.Geo in a report entitled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Update, June 2007 FT Project Mali, West Africa", dated July 27, 2007 and filed on SEDAR on July 27, 2007 by North Atlantic Resources Ltd. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify this Historical Mineral Resource as current Mineral Resources and Altus is not, therefore, treating the Historical Mineral Resource as a current Mineral Resource. However, it remains relevant to the Project and Altus believes it is also reliable. To verify the Historical Mineral Resource so that it can be considered a current mineral resource, a qualified resource consultant would need to review historical drilling data and prepare a mineral resource estimate in accordance with current resource methodology.

Table 2: Tabakorole Historical Mineral Resource

Category Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t Au) Metal (Oz Au) Oxide Indicated 1,040,000 1.01 34,000 Inferred 960,000 1.11 35,000 Sulphide Indicated 6,840,000 0.94 207,000 Inferred 9,590,000 1.03 318,000

Tabakorole Project: New targets defined from historical data

The Company has completed a comprehensive review of the historical exploration data on the Project. A number of priority drill targets have been defined both within the main NW-SE trend of the FT Prospect as well as potential extensions to the northeast. Several historical drill holes intersected mineralisation off the main trend of the FT Prospect, including 12m at 3.40 g/t Au (06FLRC-01) and 28m at 1.01 g/t Au (06FLRC-04) which represent priority areas for follow up.

Six hundred metres to the south of and parallel to the FT Prospect, a new prospect which is approximately 2.5 km long has been defined from historical airborne magnetic data. Elsewhere on the Tabakorole licence a number of priority targets for follow up trenching and auger drilling have been defined from the recent and historical geophysical programmes as well as historic surface geochemical data. The next phase of work at Tabakorole is expected to include trenching and drilling across new targets and within the area of the Historical Mineral Resource.

Cautionary note regarding historic data

Readers are cautioned that the data on Tabakorole as referred to in this written disclosure is historical exploration data that has not been verified by a Qualified Person. Not all historical samples are available and Altus does not have complete information on the quality assurance or quality control measures taken in connection with the exploration results, or other exploration or testing details regarding these results. There has been insufficient exploration to define a current mineral resource and the Company cautions that there is a risk further exploration will not result in the delineation of a current mineral resource.

Intersections cited in this news release do not represent true widths of the mineralised intervals. The historical drilling was predominantly angled at -60 and -55 degrees and intersected steeply dipping mineralisation. True width determinations are estimated to be 50-57% of the stated intersection lengths.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this regulatory announcement has been read and approved by Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus. A graduate of the University of Southampton in Geology (Hons), Steven Poulton also holds a Master's degree from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University) in Mining Geology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules and National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators".

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767 E: info@altus-strategies.com SP Angel (Nominated Adviser) Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel (Broker) Abigail Wayne / Richard Parlons Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Blytheweigh (Financial PR) Tim Blythe / Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Glossary of Terms

The following is a glossary of technical terms:

"AC" means Air Core drilling

"Au" means gold

"g/t" means grams per tonne

"grade(s)" means the quantity of ore or metal in a specified quantity of rock

"Historical Mineral Resource" means the resource estimate for Diba prepared before Altus acquired Diba and which has not been verified by Altus and is not treated as a current resource

"km" means kilometres

"m" means metres

"NI 43-101" means National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" of the Canadian Securities Administrators

"ppb" means parts per billion

"Qualified Person" means a person that has the education, skills and professional credentials to qualify as a qualified person under NI 43-101

"RC" means Reverse Circulation drilling

