The Buck Project: An Untapped Gold Resource in North-Central British Columbia

MONTREAL, April 27, 2020 - MomentumPR's client San Marco Resources Inc. , is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol: SMN. (TSXV:SMN) (OTC:SMREF)

Momentum PR is pleased to have produced an informative and comprehensive report on San Marco Resources, available here - San Marco Resources Momentum Report.

SAN MARCO RESOURCES HIGHLIGHTS

- The Buck property, San Marco's flagship project, is a 15,000-hectare property that has large-tonnage gold-silver- zinc potential in a region that includes many former and current operating mines. - This exploration work, worth several million dollars, strongly suggests the Buck property hosts a large, altered breccia system, with gold and silver mineralization widespread throughout and open in all directions. - The Buck property sits near highly productive operations which have similar geology and alteration to Buck. - Phase 1 drilling was completed on the Buck property in April 2020 centered in an area of historic mineralization where known gold/silver/zinc mineralization is open in all directions. - The Phase 2 drill program will focus on step-out drilling, expanding the mineralized footprint and targeting high-grade zones. - San Marco's committed management team combines about 200 years' experience with a proven track record, ranging from discovery to project development, which is also focused on environmental and social responsibility. - San Marco's portfolio also includes several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico, including the mineral- rich state of Sonora.

San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV:SMN), (OTC:SMREF) is a mineral exploration company that acquires world-class gold, silver, zinc and copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The 100% optioned Buck property in north-central British Columbia is San Marco's chief asset. This property enjoys better operating conditions than similar projects elsewhere in the province with access to major roads, infrastructure and a resource-focused workforce. The relatively flat topography also makes drill rigs and other equipment easier to operate year-round compared to mines in B.C.'s more mountainous regions.

The Buck property sits near highly productive operations such as Centerra Gold's Equity Silver and Endako mines, as well as Imperial Metals' Huckleberry mine. The property is also near New Gold's Blackwater Gold Project, which has similar geology and alteration to Buck.

Phase 1 drilling was completed on the Buck property in April 2020 and prospects look promising. San Marco's five-year permit allows for substantial drilling on the property, which will help the company test the known mineralized footprint and outline additional targets for potential discoveries.

The company's geoscience team has spent many months re-evaluating the 50-plus years of previous exploration data.

"Historic data indicates the Buck property hosts large areas of surface and near surface mineralization and it is anticipated that the new drilling will confirm this and give indications of depth potential," - Sharyn Alexander, San Marco's Vice President of Technical Services

Although most historic drill holes at Buck are drilled to less than 175 metres in length, many end in gold and silver mineralization. This means the system was not tested to depth and clearly remains open. Multiple target areas across the property have also been essentially unexplored.

Momentum PR is pleased to have produced an informative and comprehensive report on San Marco Resources, available here - San Marco Resources Momentum Report

If you would like more information on San Marco Resource please visit; https://sanmarcocorp.com/

Momentum PR

+1.450.332.6939 | info@momentumpr.com | http://momentumpr.com/

Investor Inquiries

Mark Turcotte, Senior Client Manager | mark@momentumpr.com

Media Relations

Isabelle Arsenault, Media Relations | isabelle@momentumpr.com

About Momentum PR

Momentum PR is a cutting-edge public and investor relations consulting agency, representing companies within the Canadian investment community. Since 2009, Momentum PR has been servicing small and mid-cap Canadian-listed public companies, seeking to increase their exposure across North America. The focus at Momentum PR is on building and driving brand awareness. Momentum PR cultivates new audiences in the media and investment communities by proactively engaging interested parties on behalf of client companies, through online and offline channels.

Disclaimer: "All editorial content contained herein is solely the responsibility of Momentum PR and does not reflect, in any way, the opinions of TheNewswire.ca Inc., its partner newswires and / or associated news services."

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.