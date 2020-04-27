Frontline Gold Corporation Annual Filings Update

Toronto, April 27, 2020 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings" which are required to be filed by April 29, 2020 under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

On March 23, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators published substantively harmonized temporary exemptions from certain regulatory filing requirements that provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. Frontline will rely on these exemptions with respect to only the Annual Filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements in British Columbia, and Blanket Order 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements in Alberta.

The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual on or before May 15th, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

"We will be providing more detailed information and corporate update in the very near term on all our properties, existing option agreements, and new option agreements entered into," said Walter Henry CEO and President of Frontline.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, and Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

