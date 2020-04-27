Deep-South Appoints Paul Smith as Chief Operating Officer and Jean-Luc Roy as Chief Expertise Officer

Vancouver, April 27, 2020 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep- South" or "the Company") (TSXV:DSM) (Frankfurt:DSD) (OTC:JAUGF) announces that it has appointed Mr. Paul Smith as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Jean-Luc Roy as Chief Expertise Officer (CXO). With the CEO, they have formed an Executive Committee that will overview development and regular business of the company. Mr. Smith and Mr. Roy are also currently Directors of Deep-South.

Mr. Smith is currently a Director of Range Mining Consulting and consults to a number of mining clients focusing on sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to this, he was the founding CEO, Minerals Development Company Botswana, established to manage and optimise the Government mineral investment portfolio within the mining industry. Prior to this, he was COO of Wesizwe Platinum Limited where he was accountable for the development of the US$1.5 billion Bakubung Platinum Mine (BPM). Paul has had significant experience in Stock Broking and resources finance with large South African and international Merchant Banks. He was founder and CEO of TWP Finance (Pty) Limited, which focused on mining finance, commodities trading and resources business development. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Chemistry from Rhodes University, a Diploma in Extractive Metallurgy from Exeter University and a bachelor of commerce and MBA from Stellenbosch University.

Mr. Roy has been a major contributor to the development of several important corporations in Africa during the last 30 years working for majors, mid-tiers and junior exploration companies. He brings to Deep-South a wealth of experience in all aspects of exploration from generating, negotiating, funding and managing projects, to corporate, community and governmental relations.

Mr. Roy extensive exploration and mining company experience include:

--First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: Managing Director in Democratic Republic of Congo;

--El Nino Venture Inc: President & CEO, mainly focusing on Democratic Republic of Congo project acquisitions, financing and management;

--Ampella Mining Ltd (a division of Centamin PLC): Chief Operating Officer, supervising exploration and development of the projects in West Africa;

--Resolute Mining Ltd: General Manager, Supervising all operations in Mali.

Mr. John Akwenye, Chairman of Deep-South stated: "Deep-South is at a turning point with its Haib Copper project in Namibia and the addition of Mr. Smith and Mr. Roy to the Management team of the company is a very strong move into the development of the company. Mr. Smith and Mr. Roy bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the mining industry as well as strong technical, financial and management background. Their vast experience add considerable strength to Deep-South. The fact that Directors raise their hand to bring their considerable knowledge and experience to the Management of Deep-South is a strong gesture showing profound commitment to the company".

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company largely held by Namibian shareholders and Management with 24% and Teck Resources Ltd. with 23% of Deep-South share capital.

Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyry deposits in Africa. Deep-South also holds an investment of 75% in the Kapili Tepe Copper exploration project in Turkey. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized zones, close to infrastructure and in stable countries.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep- South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

