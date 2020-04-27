SouthGobi announces publication of Audited 2019 Annual Results and Despatch of 2019 Annual Report

VANCOUVER, April 27, 2020 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) hereby announces that the Board of directors (the “Board”) will consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the full year of 2019 (“Audited 2019 Annual Results”) on Thursday, May 14, 2020. These results will be released on May 14, 2020. Following the results announcement, the annual report of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 (“2019 Annual Report”) will be despatched to shareholders of the Company on May 15, 2020.
About SouthGobi
SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.
Website: www.southgobi.com
Contact: Investor Relations Kino Fu Office: +852 2156 7030 (Hong Kong) +1 604 762 6783 (Canada) Email: kino.fu@southgobi.com
