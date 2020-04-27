Gold Lion Appoints Jin to Board of Directors and Receives DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, April 27, 2020 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce that Hannah Jin has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors. Ms. Jin has 15 years of mineral exploration and business development experience specializing in project evaluation, due diligence and valuation analysis of precious and base metal projects. As a geologist, Ms. Jin worked on several grassroots to operating precious metal projects throughout Canada and the United States. As a business development consultant, Ms. Jin has provided business development services to various investors including private and public Canadian Companies, as well as a Shanghai based Private Equity firm.



Presently, Ms. Jin is a Business Development Geologist for High Power Exploration Inc., a privately owned investment and multi-commodity mineral exploration and development firm. Ms. Jin holds an M.Sc. in geology from Western University and an M.B.A. from the University of British Columbia. She is a registered Professional Geoscientist in BC.

Furthermore, the Company announces that Oliver Friesen has resigned as a director of Gold Lion, effective immediately. Mr. Friesen will remain on as the Company’s CEO and Corporate Secretary.

DTC Eligibility

Gold Lion's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC is a subsidiary of Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC), which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

Gold Lion’s common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “GLIOF” on the OTC Markets. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the company's common shares between brokerages in the United States.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the South Orogrande, Erikson Ridge, Robber Gulch, Cuteye and the Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

