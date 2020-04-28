Norvista Capital grants Stock Options to Directors

TORONTO, April 27, 2020 - Norvista Capital Corp. (“Norvista” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVV) announces pursuant to recent appointments to the Board, the grant, effective today, of 800,000 stock options to certain directors pursuant to the Company’s incentive stock option plan. The options vest 1/3 on grant, 1/3 on the six month anniversary date of the grant and 1/3 on the one year anniversary date of the grant. The options are exercisable at $0.10 and expire on April 26, 2025.



Norvista is a resource-based merchant bank with an investment portfolio of public securities issued by companies engaged in precious and base metal exploration and development. The portfolio is comprised primarily of three core investee companies with operations located in Mexico, Canada and the United States. Norvista's core investee companies are Minera Alamos Inc., Rockcliff Metals Corp. and Nevada Zinc Corporation. The Company seeks to monetize its investments through a combination of direct market sales, share disposition transactions with strategic purchasers or investee company share distributions to Norvista shareholders. All or a portion of the proceeds from the sale of investee company shares may be distributed to Norvista shareholders at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Norvista and its invstee companies to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Norvista believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Norvista does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.