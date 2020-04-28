Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for March 2020 Quarter

PERTH, April 27, 2020 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) reports on its activities for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 (the “Quarter”). An executive summary is provided below. However, full details of activities in the March Quarter, including reconciled production and all-in site cash costs, are included in the Company’s March 2020 Quarterly Activity Report released to the market on April 28, 2020. The full report is available for download from www.perseusmining.com, www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com.



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Yaour? development project on schedule and budget

Yaour? remains on schedule to achieve the stretch target of first gold pour in December 2020, subject to no COVID-19 related delays.



Development work was 52% complete, with US$186 million (70%) of the US$265 million budgeted project cost committed and US$129 million (49%) paid to suppliers of goods and services, by March 31, 2020.

Operations continue to deliver strong cashflows

Maintained targeted cash margin of more than US$400 per ounce of gold produced, generating notional cashflow of approximately US$24 million from operations during the quarter.



No reported cases of COVID-19 at any of Perseus’s three operating sites nor in surrounding communities.



Sissingu? continued delivering strong results, while temporary technical challenges (since addressed) detracted from Edikan’s recent strong production and cost performance.



Key operating parameters from Edikan and Sissingu? gold mines were:

Parameter Unit Edikan Sissingu? Perseus

Group Gold production Ounces 38,019 19,964 57,983 Production Cost US$/ounce 1,090 685 951 All-In Site Cost (“AISC”) US$/ounce 1,242 781 1,083 Gold sales Ounces 38,225 21,790 60,015 Average sales price US$/ounce 1,512 1,454 1,491 Notional Cashflow US$ million 10.3 13.4 23.7

Potential for challenges associated with COVID-19 in the June 2020 quarter have resulted in withdrawal of production and cost guidance for the Half Year and Full Year ending June 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet strength maintained by strong cash flows

Cash and bullion balance of US$162 million at end of the quarter after notional cashflow from operations of US$24 million and capital expenditure on Yaour? development of US$29 million.



Corporate debt fully drawn to US$150 million during the quarter to provide operating flexibility while managing through the COVID-19 crisis, giving a net cash and bullion position of US$12 million.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PERSEUS’S BUSINESS

During the quarter, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has presented a series of challenges to operational continuity at Perseus’s West African operations.

Notwithstanding this, the Company has been well placed to weather the crisis with seasoned management teams at each of our West African sites and in Perth, who have successfully managed several crises in West Africa in recent years, including the Ebola outbreak during 2014-2016. The Ebola outbreak has provided Perseus with tested crisis management capabilities and systems that are material in guiding the Company.

Supply chains for each of Perseus’s operating sites remain open in both Ghana and C?te d’Ivoire although movement of both local and foreign employees is currently impacted by government-imposed travel restrictions. Work rosters have been materially extended to accommodate travel restrictions. The Company has implemented a series of protocols at each of its operating sites aimed at eliminating the possibility of infection of its employees.

In each of the communities in which the Company operates, Perseus has, for many years, actively implemented social programmes for the benefit of host communities. This work continued during the quarter with an emphasis on initiatives designed to help combat the spread of infection.

Perseus donated a total of USD387,500, including both cash and goods, to assist both our host governments and host communities in Ghana and C?te d’Ivoire in their efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, we have implemented a series of measures to ensure the safety and welfare of our employees, most of whom are citizens of our host countries.

No cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported by any of Perseus’s employees or contractors operating at the Edikan and Sissingu? gold mines, Yaour? gold mine construction site or in Perth, Australia. This also extends to the residents of host communities located immediately adjacent to those operations.

While we are confident that the measures that we have put in place will enable the Company to remain operational, the implementation of these measures could impact productivity of our workforce in coming months. Given the potential for changes to the Company’s operating environment as a result of COVID-19, Perseus is unable to forecast future gold production or costs with full confidence.

Accordingly, while every effort is being applied to maintain “business as usual”, and achieving production and costs as close as possible to previously stated guidance remains a top priority, the success of this approach cannot be guaranteed under the circumstances and for this reason, Perseus considers it prudent to withdraw previously published gold production and cost guidance for the Half Year and Financial Year ending June 30, 2020.

PROGRAM FOR THE JUNE 2020 QUARTER

Edikan

Produce gold at a total all-in site cost in line with recently published LOMP.

Continue planning and implementing Continuous Improvement initiatives aimed at increasing gold production and reducing AISC.

Prepare and file submissions required for permitting of the development of the Esuajah South orebody.

Continue preparations for commencing underground mining operations at Esuajah South in the December 2020 quarter.

Continue assessing stranded near mine resources for acquisition to provide additional mill feed.

Commence drilling at the Breman prospect on the Agyakusu permit.

Commence soil sampling and mapping on the recently optioned Dompoase permit.

Sissingu?

Produce gold at a total all-in site cost in line with LOMP.

Continue planning and implementing Continuous Improvement initiatives aimed at increasing gold production and reducing AISC.

Complete update of Sissingu? Life of Mine Plan incorporating Fimbiasso.

Continue work on licencing development of the Fimbiasso deposit.

Continue drilling at the various prospects in the Zanikan area and other prospects within trucking distance of Sissingu?, with the aim of identifying the potential for additional Mineral Resources that can be processed at the Sissingu? processing facility.

Complete further drilling to potentially extend the Fimbiasso West prospect at Mahal?.

Yaour?

Continue full scale construction of Yaour? in line with approved schedule and budget.

Complete land, and crop compensation payments to affected land holders and farmers.

Complete update of Yaour? Life of Mine Plan.

Complete diamond and RC drilling over the Sayikro, Akakro and Angovia 2 prospects on the Yaour? permit.

Commence AC drilling over the Allekran and Degbezere prospects (Yaour? West).

Complete 3D and 2D seismic surveys over the CMA zone and environs.

Process, analyse and interpret data from the VTEM survey over the Yaour? concessions.

